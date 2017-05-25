Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The future of Chester FC defender Sam Hughes is close to being resolved.

Clubs including Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Swansea City and Crystal Palace have all monitored Hughes in recent months and the Chronicle understands that the player is close to finalising a move, although no contact has been made with Chester by the potential suitor as yet.

The 20-year-old has been a shining light in a turbulent season for Chester and was offered a new deal with the Blues at the end of the season but expressed his wish to explore his options elsewhere.

Due to him being under the age of 24, Hughes, a product of Chester’s youth academy, commands a fee and the Blues are hopeful of recouping a sizeable amount for one of non-league football’s hottest properties but could be forced to go to a tribunal if a financial package offered falls below their valuation.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

“Things are moving with respect to the Sam situation and that is something that is imminent,” said Chester chief executive Mark Maguire.

“We haven’t yet received any contact from other football clubs regarding him but we would expect that fairly soon. In any event we have moved to ensure we are protected and get the best possible deal.”

Striker James Alabi, another to be offered a contract at the end of the season but decide his future lies elsewhere, is a target for several League Two and National League outfits.

At 22, a move for Alabi would see Chester receive some compensation, but Maguire confirmed that the Blues have yet to receive correspondence from clubs keen on the club’s leading scorer in the 2016/17 season.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Should the Blues receive a healthy figure for Hughes then the playing budget afforded to manager Jon McCarthy would be handed a boost.

The Chester boss has held discussions with numerous targets, some of whom played in the Football League last season, and is keen to improve the quality of the squad in key areas, with central midfield, defence and an experienced striker all on his wish list.

“We have spoken to numerous players and we are now in the process of playing a bit of a waiting game with some,” said Maguire, who revealed that details on season tickets for next year are expected by the end of this week.

“Players will be weighing up their options but we will be ensuring we give Jon as much support as we can to put together a strong squad.”