The Chester team
First half: Lynch, Halls, Astles, McCombe, Rowe-Turner, Brown, James, Turnbull, Horwood, Akintunde, White.
Second half: Trialist A, Trialist B, Jones, Dobson, Downes, Chapell, Dawson, Joyce, Davies, Hannah, Bell.
Pleasant evening here at the Pavilions
New kit debut
The new yellow kit gets a run out tonight.
Dawson getting a run out?
Lucas Dawson has yet to become Chester’s ninth signing of the summer - but it looks like it could happen. He’s back wearing Chester colours tonight, though as the Blues begin their pre-season at Runcorn.
Right next door
Sitting alongside the Pavilions is this little gem. Former home of General Chemicals FC.
Tonight's scene
Welcome
Good evening and welcome to the Pavilions.
The Blues take on North West Counties side Runcorn Town this evening in their first pre-season friendly.
All the new signings are in attendance as Chester fans get the first look at the new recruits after some impressive moves in the summer from Jon McCarthy.
