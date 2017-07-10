Dave Powell

The Chester team

First half: Lynch, Halls, Astles, McCombe, Rowe-Turner, Brown, James, Turnbull, Horwood, Akintunde, White.

Second half: Trialist A, Trialist B, Jones, Dobson, Downes, Chapell, Dawson, Joyce, Davies, Hannah, Bell.

Dave Powell

Pleasant evening here at the Pavilions

Dave Powell

New kit debut

The new yellow kit gets a run out tonight.

Dave Powell

Dawson getting a run out?

Lucas Dawson has yet to become Chester’s ninth signing of the summer - but it looks like it could happen. He’s back wearing Chester colours tonight, though as the Blues begin their pre-season at Runcorn.

Dave Powell

Right next door

Sitting alongside the Pavilions is this little gem. Former home of General Chemicals FC.

Tonight's scene

Welcome

Good evening and welcome to the Pavilions.

The Blues take on North West Counties side Runcorn Town this evening in their first pre-season friendly.

All the new signings are in attendance as Chester fans get the first look at the new recruits after some impressive moves in the summer from Jon McCarthy.

We’ll bring you all the updates right here.