Ross Hannah says resigning for Chester FC feels like coming home.

The 31-year-old striker penned a two-year deal with Chester, joining from National League rivals Barrow, the side he left the Blues for just 12 months ago.

Hannah, who netted 23 league goals for the Blues during the 2015/16 campaign, was a huge fans’ favourite at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium during his first spell and his return follows the arrival of Macclesfield Town captain Andy Halls on Tuesday.

The prolific forward was in demand at the end of the season, even spurning the chance to join cross-border rivals Wrexham at the last minute.

“It’s amazing to be back and it was the easiest decision I have made when Chester came through with an offer, I love the club,” said Hannah, who netted five times for Barrow last season in a campaign where he was restricted to just 10 starts.

“This club means a lot to me and, even though I was only here a season, it was like when I left Grimsby. This feels a little bit like coming home, I suppose. It’s a great feeling.

“The people at this club are wonderful. They have always been great with me and my family and I wanted to come back, it had been on my mind towards the end of the season as I wasn’t playing as much as I wanted to.

(Photo: Ben Taylor Photography)

“I’m not going to lie, I left for the right reasons but it was a frustrating season for me and I didn’t play as much as I wanted to. But as soon as Macca (Jon McCarthy) came in and said he wanted to sign me there was only one thing I wanted to do. I can’t wait to get going.”

The Chronicle understands Wrexham had been hopeful of landing Hannah earlier in the week but the striker opted to pen a deal with the Blues in the face of much interest.

“I don’t want to go into it too much but there was interest from elsewhere,” said Hannah, who was also courted by FC Halifax Town, among others.

“But I knew in my heart that I wanted to sign for Chester again.

“When I left last time it was a sad moment for me as I loved my time here, the fans and the staff. That showed as I was able to deliver on the pitch.

“But this club has moved on since I was last here, and for the better. The gaffer has a vision for what he wants to do and I’m itching to be a part of it. I don’t want a summer break, I just want to get back playing football in a blue and white shirt again.”