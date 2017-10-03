Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC ended one hoodoo in Marcus Bignot's first game in charge - now it's time to end another tonight.

The Blues' 2-0 victory over Maidenhead United 10 days ago ensured new manager Bignot made the perfect start to his reign.

It also ended the club's winless home run that stretched back 17 matches in all competitions to December.

And, despite the frustration that followed the last-minute postponement of Saturday's trip to Eastleigh, Bignot's boys will go into the visit of Woking to the Swansway Chester Stadium this evening full of confidence (7.45pm).

Woking, though, will be considered favourites.

Few would have expected the Cards to occupy a play-off place and be just two points shy of top spot at this stage of the season.

But that is exactly where they find themselves after an impressive start to the campaign that has seen them win seven of their opening 13 games.

History will also be on Woking's side tonight.

(Image: Terry Marland)

They have won their last six matches with Chester.

In fact the last - and only - time the reformed Blues have beat the Cards since being promoted to the non-league top flight was back in January 2014 when a first-half goal from Jamie Menagh secured a 1-0 win at the Kingfield Stadium.

But Chester looked a different proposition in Bignot's impressive bow and his opposite number Anthony Limbrick, who has done such an impressive job since taking over Woking in the summer, is under no illusions of the task facing his high-flying side tonight.

"I think they will have a feel-good factor at the their home ground with a new manager," said Limbrick to our sister website Get Surrey.

"Every away game, as we've found, is really hard and they'll be a different challenge to Hartlepool (United, who the Cards drew 1-1 at home with on Saturday).

"It was nice to pick up points away with the last two results and we would like to pick up more.

"To be fair to our home form, that has been great and I think we've won five, drawn one, lost one.

"That is good home form and I'm sure the fans will be happy with that."