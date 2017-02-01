Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's only one place to start - our interview with Chester FC chief executive Mark Maguire.

It was well documented that James Alabi and, in particular, Sam Hughes attracted plenty of interest from Football League and Premier League clubs during the January transfer window.

But, thankfully, come 11pm last night, both were still Blues players.

However, Chester did have the chance to cash in on two of their prized assets last month.

But, as Maguire explained to our Blues reporter Dave Powell earlier today, they chose to stick to their guns.

It really is a refreshingly open piece.

Of course, that is exactly what Chester FC should be, as a supporter-owned and community-focused club.

But, still, it's good all the same.

Youth scenes

No doubt Blues fans were celebrating after the transfer window shut.

It's doubtful, though, they would have matched the scenes at end of Chester young guns' North West Youth Alliance Open Cup quarter-final 1-0 victory at Altrincham on Sunday.

A tight encounter was heading for extra-time until Alex Downes fired home with virtually the last kick of the contest...

Afterwards Blues youth team manager Calum McIntyre said: "We seem to enjoy leaving it late against Altrincham, that's injury-time winners in our last three games here.



"It's really exciting to now be in three semi-finals. We have what is probably the youngest squad in the league and have used the fewest players of any team. Our players have been fantastic and continue to exceed expectations. I am delighted with them."

Well in the Blues

Last month we spoke to local man Steve Walters, one of the brave footballers who waived their right to anonymity to tell their harrowing accounts of sexual abuse, about the formation of The Offside Trust .

Players and clubs across the land are, rightly, giving their full backing to an organisation that aims to eradicate child abuse in football and in sport.

And we're happy to report that Blues teams are at the forefront of that...