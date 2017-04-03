Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC made it three away wins on the spin with a 1-0 success at Torquay United on Saturday .

Sam Hughes fired home a deflected effort from distance with 10 minutes remaining at Plainmoor to seal the three points and secure Chester’s status in the National League for another season.

Hughes was superb and the heroics of Alex Lynch also aided the cause in Devon for Jon McCarthy’s men. Here’s how the players rated.

Alex Lynch - 9/10 STAR MAN

What a save! Lynch would be one of the first I would be bringing back next season and, not for the first time this season, he produced a sensational stop right out of the top drawer. Great to see him bounce back so strongly after the disappointment of Barrow. Showed bags of character.

Sam Hughes - 8/10

Captaining the side at 19 and scoring the winner, the tribunal fee was bumped up a few grand, I’m sure. When the Blues needed someone to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and lead by example, up stepped the teenager to do just that. Superb.

Ryan Astles - 8/10

Back to his uncompromising best. Gave little change to the Gulls front line and always looked a dominant force at the back.

Blaine Hudson - 7/10

A solid performance from Hudson who read the game well throughout and rarely looked troubled.

Johnny Hunt - 7/10

Stifled the wide threat but his block to deny Ruairi Keating was crucial in the second half after Lynch’s initial save.

Lucas Dawson - 6/10

Used the ball reasonably well and provided a strong physical presence in the centre of the pitch.

Ryan Lloyd - 6/10

On a heavy pitch, Lloyd wasn’t his usual energetic self but he still managed to positively influence proceedings and seldom wasted possession.

Wade Joyce - 6/10

Playing as a deep lying midfielder, Joyce got through a lot of hard work and was effective sitting in front of the back four.

Evan Horwood - 6/10

Forced off midway through the first half. Had shown some neat touches when playing in an unfamiliar advanced midfielder role.

Kane Richards - 5/10

Unable to make any real impact in the game on a heavy surface.

James Alabi - 6/10

Not his usual self but his presence and the goal threat he carries meant that he occupied Torquay’s centre backs and that allowed room elsewhere.

Substitutes

Matty Waters (on for Horwood - 30 minutes) 7/10

A performance that should give the teenager a real boost. He grasped his opportunity with both hands and used the ball well and was full of energy and commitment.

Elliott Durrell (on for Joyce - 71 minutes) 7/10

Gave Chester an attacking spark when he came on. Started from the bench after appearing in some discomfort during the warm up.

Tom Shaw (on for Richards - 79 minutes) 6/10

Playing the assistant manager role for much of the contest in the absence of Chris Iwelumo, Shaw provided an experienced head for the final 10 minutes as Chester saw out the game.

Other ratings

Referee: Sam Allison 7/10

The home fans would have scored this considerably lower but, in truth, he got little wrong. He had no option but to send off Myles Anderson for his reckless last-man challenge and the game, played on a poor surface, never looked like boiling over.

Atmosphere - 7/10

Almost 200 Chester fans made the long trip to Devon and they were superb throughout.

The home fans, understandbly for a side battling relegation, were fraught but they did admirably to raise their side during periods of the game. A sombre mood amongst them after the final whistle, though.

A good bunch of fans, wonderful part of the country and a good club, it would be a real shame to see Torquay relegated but their situation now looks pretty dire.

Entertainment value - 7/10

It wasn’t vintage football but there were plenty of flashpoints in keenly contested game played in very tough conditions at Plainmoor.

Away star man: Jamie Reid, although wasteful in the final third, was the home side’s most potent attacking weapon and always looked to make something happen.