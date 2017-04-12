Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may have been a defeat for Chester FC last night but they can take plenty of heart from the fact that they made life very difficult for National League leaders Lincoln City.

The Imps have brushed aside all comers this season in what has been a quite remarkable campaign for Danny Cowley’s men, and there would have been few who would have backed the Blues to run them close last night given Chester’s form in recent weeks.

But run them close they did and Jon McCarthy’s men can take some pride from their performance in the 1-0 reverse , a display that went some way to redeeming them from the horror show that was the 2-0 loss at home to York City.

Here’s how the players rated.

Alex Lynch - 6/10

Couldn’t have done much about the goal but was always alert. He had little to do, though, as Chester repelled the Imps well.

Blaine Hudson - 8/10

Showed just what he is capable of. Withdrawn in the second half after picking up a knock but he was brave and committed throughout and worked well as part of a back three. Needs to find this level of performance more regularly.

Sam Hughes - 8/10 STAR MAN

We’re going to miss him. The 19-year-old won everything in the air and operating comfortably alongside Hudson and Ryan Astles. Strong in the tackle, Hughes will no doubt have impressed some of the watching scouts, upping any potential tribunal fee in the process.

Ryan Astles - 8/10

Some sticky form in 2017 but was back to his best here. Hardly gave Matt Rhead a sniff as Lincoln struggled to find inroads in the Blues back line.

Ryan Lloyd - 6/10

Profligate in possession on occasion, Lloyd was operating on the left but burdened with more defensive duty than normal. Full of energy, though and chased down everything.

Wade Joyce - 6/10

Guilty of giving away possession that lead to the Lincoln goal but he was busy throughout and managed to get through plenty of hard work, picking up loose balls.

Luke George - 7/10

Playing the holding role in midfield, this was a welcome return to form for the Blues skipper. Tough in the tackle, George put in a big shift and his presence helped stifle the Imps going forward. Hopefully a springboard for him to kick on.

Tom Shaw - 7/10

Worked tremendously hard in closing the ball down and was efficient in possession. Another solid performance in what has been, for him, an impressive season.

Elliott Durrell - 7/10

Always looking for the ball and wanting to make something happen. His movement was good and he closed down well when not in possession.

Kane Richards - 5/10

Lincoln looked to rile him from early in the game and they eventually got their way when he gave referee Alan Young a decision to make with a reckless slide on Bradley Wood, with Young showing a straight red. Just couldn’t make and impact and the Imps stifled his threat.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

James Alabi - 6/10

Had an effort cleared off the line in the second half but he looked frustrated with a lack of service.

Substitutes

Theo Vassell (on for Hudson - 67 minutes) 6/10

Solid when he came on as part of a back three but Lincoln were less inclined to push forward after going down to 10 men.

Lucas Dawson (on for Joyce - 87 mins) 6/10

Little time to make an impact as Chester chased the game.

Johnny Hunt (on for Lloyd - 87 mins) 6/10

See above.

Other ratings

Referee: Alan Young - 7/10

To be fair, he was consistent with both sendings off and was well placed to judge. It threatened to boil over on occasion but he managed to keep a lid on it.

Atmosphere - 9/10

It was like the Football League evenings of years gone by. A packed crowed to watch a team that has galvanised a city, it was quite a sight to behold. Fair play to them for the work they have done this season and it’s hard to see them throwing away the title now. Good luck to them, a great atmosphere last night and it lifted both sets of players.

Entertainment value - 6/10

As a spectacle it wasn’t the best football this season, but it certainly wasn’t the worst. A keenly contested game with plenty riding on it that was just lacking quality in the final third.