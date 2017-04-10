New pound coin - all you need to know

There is no way of sugar coating Saturday, it was dire.

Chester FC were second best by some distance as they went down 2-0 to York City at a gloriously sunny Lookers Vauxhall Stadium .

Goals from Vadaine Oliver and Danny Holmes condemned Chester to their sixth home defeat in succession and lifted the visitors out of the bottom four for the first time in three months.

The Blues weren’t at the races and there can be few positives to take out of what was a bitterly disappointing performance and one that was met with a chorus of boos at the final whistle.

Here’s how the players rated.

Alex Lynch - 7/10 STAR MAN

His distribution could have been better but he made a vital one-on-one save in the first half and wasn’t at fault for either goal.

Johnny Hunt - 6/10

Did his best to get down the line and overlap and very nearly got himself on the score sheet in the second half. A surprise when he was subbed off.

Blaine Hudson - 5/10

Certainly not his best game and struggled to deal with the threat of the experienced Jon Parkin.

Ryan Astles - 5/10

Like Hudson, Astles just wasn’t at it. Chester were carved open with ease at the heart of a statuesque Blues defence.

Sam Hughes - 6/10

Tried his best to provide some resistance but there were too many passengers and his efforts were in vain.

Matty Waters - 6/10

Started well and he can take confidence from facets of his display. Faded somewhat in the second half but 90 minutes for him was one of the few positives.

Ryan Lloyd - 5/10

A peripheral figure throughout and nowhere near his standards.

Lucas Dawson - 5/10

Poor first half where he gave possession away in dangerous areas on a number of occasions but improved after the break slightly before being subbed.

Tom Shaw - 6/10

Chester couldn’t get him on the ball often enough but he did create the best chance the Blues when he linked up with Hunt. Couldn’t galvanise the troops, though.

Elliott Durrell - 5/10

Started brightly and looked to be a threat but he faded towards the end of the second half and was a passenger in the second. Looked like he picked up a knock in the opening 45 minutes which may have attributed to that.

James Alabi - 6/10

Felt sorry for him. Had no service apart from aimless balls hoofed in his general direction.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Substitutes

Theo Vassell (on for Hudson - 65 minutes) 5/10

Unable to have any influence and was on the fringes for the remaining 25 minutes.

Luke George (on for Hunt - 65 minutes) 5/10

Brought on to add something extra in midfield but couldn’t stamp his authority on the game.

Kane Richards (on for Dawson - 65 minutes) 6/10

Came on to aid Alabi’s efforts in a front two and at least gave York something to think about with the extra man up top.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Other ratings

Referee: David Rock - 7/10

Had a record of being fairly card happy coming into this clash but he always looked in control of the game and was one of the less controversial officials that have been down at the Deva this season.

Entertainment value - 3/10

This would be higher if you were a York fan, I’m sure. This was a pretty joyless afternoon for the Blues fans in the congregation.

Away star man: Amari Morgan-Smith 8/10

Terrorised Chester throughout and they had no way of dealing with his movement. His ability to link the midfield and attack was something that the Blues so badly lack and he was at the heart of much of York’s positive play going forward.