Chester FC will travel over 7,500 miles on their travels next season in the National League.

From Gateshead to Dover, Torquay to Hartlepool, the Blues and their hardy away following will be clocking up the miles on the motorways in search of success.

For many Blues fans new away days are a thing to be celebrated while I'm sure many will already have games on the road that will take prominence on their calendar.

The new National League season kicks off on August 5, with fixtures expected in about four weeks time, and we've compiled a quick quiz for Blues fans to test their knowledge of the stadiums in the division.

Many fans will already be familiar with a number of these grounds and Wrexham and Tranmere Rovers are unlikely to trip too many people up, but there are one or two in there that may lead to a bit of head scratching.

Have a go and let us know how you get on either in the comments below of via Twitter (@ChesterFC_Chron) or via Facebook.

Good luck!