A trip to Eastleigh is not one that usually stands out when the fixtures are released.

But today's rearranged clash has taken on extra significance given what happened on September 30.

Chester FC's player and supporters were either close to or had arrived at Eastleigh's Silverlake Stadium when they learned the match had been postponed in farcical circumstances.

It left all concerned rightly furious.

To their credit the Spitfires subsequently apologised and Blues supporters making the long trip to Hampshire this afternoon will receive free entry (via turnstiles 9 and 10).

But even one of the players, midfielder Paul Turnbull, said this week that Chester 'owe' Eastleigh one.

Blues boss Marcus Bignot can understand that senitment.

But his sole concentration is on picking up a positive result in what is the sole Vanarama National League game of the day.

And victory would even move his side out of the relegation places going into Wednesday's huge cross-border derby with Wrexham at the Swansway Chester Stadium (7.45pm).

Bignot knows the back-to-back encounters give the Blues a real chance to steal a march on the sides around them in the table given no-one else in the bottom six plays again until a week today.

"It's been well documented about that (the postponement), and the issue surrounding that, and how we feel and how we felt, but for now it's an opportunity for us as a group," said Bignot, who will once again be without Tom Shaw.

"It's the only league fixture on the day, it's our game in hand, and a positive result would change the picture of the league table.

"But it's going to fluctuate, certainly over November and December. Positions will swap and change and the league table will have various teams down there.

"We've got two games now, where in darts you throw first, and we’re playing first, so it's a great opportunity for us to get some points on the table and change the landscape slightly for this next week or so with the teams in and around us.

"It's well documented Eastleigh's financial clout and on their day they justify that and on other days it’s been frustrating for them, I’m sure. You don’t know what you’re going get but the focus for us is us, and the last two performances have been good.

"Saturday and Wednesday, we're playing first over the rest of the teams down there, so it's a chance to put some points on the board."