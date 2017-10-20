Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC tonight aim to qualify for the first round proper of the FA Youth Cup for the third year running with victory over Altrincham at Moss Lane (7.45pm kick-off).

The young Blues made club history last season when they reached the third round after recording famous wins over Fleetwood Town and Bolton Wanderers .

That came on the back of an heroic first-round defeat at Oldham Athletic in the 2015-16 campaign.

Chester, managed by Calum McIntyre, will be favourites for this evening's third qualifying round encounter.

They ran out 5-1 winners when the sides met on the top of North West Youth Alliance Premier Division season.

The Blues lead that division with six wins from six. They also top Division K in the National League Under-19 Alliance.

However, their squad will be stretched tonight with seven players unavailable for selection.

McIntyre, who is also the club's academy manager, said: "It's another big night for us but the staff and a number of the players are used to them now and know what is required to get over the line.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"It's been a tough week in terms of team selection, we have seven unavailable and it looks like two of those will be our centre-forwards. We've never had that before in the Youth Cup but it gives us the opportunity to show how strong the group is and what we can achieve.

"Our front two were on fire when we faced Alty early in the season and they could be a loss for us but we have lots of quality in the group."

That was evident in the last round when Chester came from behind to win 3-1 at AFC Fylde.

McIntyre said: "Two away draws is really tough, particularly given the two ties we have had.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"We showed terrific character in the last round and we'll need all that again on Friday evening. You expect the home side to come out of the blocks in this competition but it is down to us to do what we do well and come out of the other side with a victory."

The Blues will be watched by first-team manager Marcus Bignot this evening.

And should they progress a potential encounter with a Football League club lies in wait in the first round.

And McIntyre added: "Reaching the first round proper is always the target at the start of the season. Everyone knows what comes with that and the potential draw in the competition proper.

"Our record for hitting that target is as good as any club at this level and we'll be using all that experience on Friday night to get us through.

"We get unbelievable support from the supporters for nights like this and we hope Friday night will be no different. The lads buzz off their support, so come and get behind them in what is a huge night for them.

"I know what it would mean to them and the group to get through this game and the support really can be the difference for us."

Admission this evening is £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.