Jon McCarthy has held talks with his Chester FC squad about the possibility of extending their contracts.

All of the current Blues crop are out of contract this summer and conversations have already taken place between management and staff and McCarthy has indicated that he has received a positive response.

While Chester are currently struggling for form in the Vanarama National League having lost their last three games and won just once so far in 2017, the young Blues squad have performed above expectations this season, leading the Blues boss, who himself signed a new two-and-a-half year deal last month, to offer fresh terms to many of the squad.

Said the Chester boss: “It’s all done. It feels like I have had a positive response, and why wouldn’t there be.

“In terms of play-offs we have a top six support in the league, we know some other resources we don’t but there are different ways to achieve success and be able to compete in this league. An important part of that is to retain players.

“There are young players, a lot of them will have another year under their belt and we are starting to get them to a level where they believe they are good enough. Can we keep as many as those as possible?

“We are waiting for responses and paperwork will be going out soon.

WATCH: Jon McCarthy speaks after Gateshead loss

“This current squad has proven over half a season that they have been good enough, but we’re not there yet, though, and we haven’t avoided relegation and there is still a bit of work to do.

“They deserve a lot of credit and reward for what they have done but a lot of those players will be sought after by other clubs.”

The Blues boss was coy when pressed on just who had been offered deals and how many of this season’s squad could return, but did confirm that with the budget likely to remain the same the squad would be a smaller one next season given the fact that many will likely seek improved terms.

Striker James Alabi, who was the subject of a bid from League Two side Barnet last month, is one player who will certainly be in demand come the summer, but McCarthy is hopeful that he can keep his core group, including the likes of on-loan Ryan Lloyd, whose contract at parent club Port Vale expires at the end of the season.

Said McCarthy: “In terms of retaining players it may be a smaller squad because our players will command more money.

“But the response is good. There will be a lot of our players who could go and get more money and bigger contracts elsewhere who I think we would be able to retain because of the feel of this football club.

“It is a strong group and a lot of them want to be together and would like the opportunity to put some of the things we have learned this season into practice next season.”

Chester make the long trip to Kent this weekend for a clash with struggling Maidstone United at the Gallagher Stadium on a 3G surface (3pm).