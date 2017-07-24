Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The police and crime commissioner for North Wales has hailed the decision to lift the 'bubble' restrictions on matches between Chester FC and Wrexham AFC.

Arfon Jones has spoken of his delight after learning that there will be a return to normal policing for the game at the Swansway Chester Stadium at 7.45pm on Friday, November 10.

After four seasons of 'safe travel', where fans from both sides were forced to travel via coach under police escort to away games, a decusuib was reached at a joint planning meeting to end the measures, something which Mr Jones has hailed as a "victory for common sense".

He said: "I am delighted the Chester game will be this season will be policed in the traditional fashion and that there will be no bubble.

"I would like to thanks the two clubs and the two police forces, North Wales and Cheshire, for their joint decision which is a victory for common sense.

"I've been campaigning for this prior to being elected and since Police and Crime Commissioner and I am pleased the restrictions have been lifted."

The commissioner urged both sets of fans to be on their best behaviour to ensure there was no return to the bubble restrictions.

A review of the arrangements was conducted after there was no trouble at the two games last season.

Mr Jones, a Wrexham supporter, has campaigned against the restrictions from the outset, saying they were a restriction on civil liberties.

"It's down now to the fans to show that they can behave," said Mr Jones.

"Any squabbles during the Wrexham v Chester game and we'll be going back to the bubble.

"I've done what I can and it's now down to the fans to show that they can go to a football match and behave in an appropriate manner.

"This is a massively important step and 95% of people who go to watch Wrexham and Chester will be over the moon that they don't have to put up with these disproportionate restrictions.

"I think the fans from both clubs will respond appropriately and I think it will be a very good day for derby matches.

"It's also going to mean bigger crowds and both clubs will benefit from bigger gate receipts which will also boost the local economies.

"It's a win win for everybody apart from the hooligan element who will be policed out if they behave inappropriately.

"The fans will be treated like human beings and that's the important thing. It's important we don't target ordinary football fans just because of the behaviour of a small minority.

"I'm afraid that's what's been happening in the past, and I just welcome a return to proportionate policing of football matches."