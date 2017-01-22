Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Got your breath back yet?

If September's showdown at the Racecourse was a snorefest, yesterday's 1-1 draw between Chester FC and Wrexham at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium was anything but.

The draconian 'bubble match' restrictions have done much to strangle the life out of one of the most intense games in British football.

But this was much more like it. This was a proper derby.

And here's what you have been saying about it...

What did supporters say on our Chester FC Facebook page?

Michael Davison PT: "Cracker of a game! Probably a fair result too.... Players only bubble next year?"

Julian Davison: "A great team effort, great atmosphere and hopefully no trouble. The only downside was Kane Richards, he needs a rocket up his backside, and that's being very polite."

Jason Hughes: "Points all around is well deserved by both sides. Great game today."

Mary Hodges: "Well done Chester FC."

Robbie Brewer: "Good result, onwards and upwards let's leave the goats firmly in our wake for the remainder of the season."

Richard Jones: "Same performance against Dover and I'll be happy. Well played lads!"

Tyler Bond: "Not the ideal result but it's still a result...JON MCCARTHY'S BLUE WHITE ARMY."

Lee Turner: "We were playing with 10 men before George got his second yellow, Richards went missing for the full 90 tonight, should have been taken off at half-time to improve our chances."

Liam Kenny: "Great performance not best result but move onto Dover next."

Jon McCarthy after the draw with Wrexham

What did fans say on Twitter?

What did supporters say on the Deva Chat messageboard?

Fathead The Gladiator said: "V good game today, flares, fighting, a sending off, two goals, a decent sized slightly volatile crowd, verbal abuse of Rooney, small pitch invasion, a penalty, great save, crap ref. Not a lot more you could want really apart from three points. Again, we have a side that don't ever give up."

MOC said: "Decent contest today, far more memorable than the game at Wrexham earlier this season and probably an instance where over the course of 90 minutes a draw really was a fair result. Barry was afforded too much space to put the cross over for Rooney to score but pleasing to again see the fighting spirit within our squad to quickly get back into it. Will need to see the foul again to call whether the penalty should have been given but Alabi certainly seems full of confidence at the moment, excellent penalty he took in a high-pressure situation."

Woolston Blue said: "Enjoyed today, really wanted a win but relieved with a draw in the end. We were far the better team first half and clearly second best after the break. MOTM Astles was immense as were Hudson and Shaw. Rooney completely hopeless first half but improved in the second when we stood off him. My main concerns today were: 1. Is Kane Richards actually bothered? He seemed to drift about not dong much while everyone else bust a gut and 2. We must be really threadbare if no subs were brought on when we went down to 10 men. We had players out on their feet and fresh legs were required. Are they all injured? Could nobody have come off the bench just to give us some energy? Overall, a decent game, a decent crowd considering the bubble."

Burrfect said: "The atmosphere created by both sets of fans was superb and at the end of the day a draw was a fair result I think. We were very strong in defence, both full-backs played very well but I think Vassell run out of steam due to his lack of game time. Wrexham are a better team than earlier in the season so we move on to the next challenge of Dover away."