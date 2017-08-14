Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The wait for a home win in 2017 goes on for Chester FC fans after the Blues were held to a 0-0 draw at home to FC Halifax Town.

In a game that lacked quality in the final third from both teams, Chester grabbed a point to make it two draws from two games but manager Jon McCarthy will know his side will need to find their stride sooner rather than later.

Here’s our ratings from the weekend stalemate.

CONOR MITCHELL - 6/10

A couple of times he was almost caught out at crosses but a good save to deny Nathan Hotte late on from close range.

ANDY HALLS - 7/10

One of Chester’s best attacking outlets came from righ back with Halls always a willing runner on the overlap. Rarely caught out and looked dependable.

RYAN ASTLES - 7/10

An aerial battle with the 6’7” Tom Denton provided him with a stern test but he did well, despite some stray elbows! Could have used the ball better from defence but defensively sound.

(Image: Dale Miles)

JOHN MCCOMBE - 6/10

Relished the physical tussle with an aggressive Halifax side and made some timely interceptions.

LATHANIEL ROWE-TURNER - 7/10

Chester’s man of the match for me. Steady at left back and was an outlet when going forward. More than one occasion saw him pinch possession off Shaymen in dangerous areas.

KINGSLEY JAMES - 6/10

Tried his best to drive play forward from midfield but it was a game where two in the centre of the park saw their ability to get on the ball and effect things limited.

PAUL TURNBULL - 6/10

Constantly vocal and looking to organise and a couple of decent deliveries into the box. Like James, he wasn’t able to impact as he woould have wanted to.

LUCAS DAWSON - 5/10

Was excellent against AFC Fylde but struggled to make an impact from the off against Halifax and was on the fringes for much of the contest.

CRAIG MAHON - 6/10

A better showing than Tuesday and showed flashes of what he is capable of but was often outnumbered by a Halifax side who did a good job in stifling his threat, although some challenges on the Irish winger were a bit more than just robust.

ROSS HANNAH - 5/10

Good to see him get 90 minutes and he will undoubtedly get going before too long but neither side had much joy in the final third with defences on top. Had to do a lot of chasing.

HARRY WHITE - 5/10

Superb on Tuesday, White worked hard but there was little reward. Halifax’s defence looked to rattle him and they did that. A nasty cut to the head for his troubles after a tough afternoon.

SUBSTITUTES

JORDAN CHAPELL (on for Mahon - 79 mins) - 6/10

Did his best to try and stretch the visitors and saw a late effort saved by Sam Johnson.

JAMES AKINTUNDE (on for White - 68 mins) 7/10

Unlucky not to start after a good game on Tuesday, he provided a much-needed spark and very nearly won it at the death from eight yards.