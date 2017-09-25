Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The best performance of 2017, of that there can be no doubt.

Chester FC were dominant on Saturday as the finally put an end to their miserable home run with a richly-deserved 2-0 success at home to Maidenhead United.

A first-half strike from Ryan Astles and a second-half penalty from Ross Hannah sealed the success for the Blues to get new manager Marcus Bignot’s reign off to the perfect start.

Here’s how the players rated.

ALEX LYNCH - 8/10

Hard to remember a more assured performance from a Chester over the past 12 months. While Maidenhead were limited in their endeavours forward everything that came near Lynch was dealt with expertly. At 22 he has so much potential, he just needs a good crack at it now.

ANDY HALLS - 7/10

The Magpies weren’t able to find any room in behind the Blues right back.

LATHANIEL ROWE-TURNER - 9/10 - STAR MAN

Immense. A rampaging performance down the left flank gave Maidenhead a torrid afternoon. Got to the byline time and time again as well as looking solid defensively. He’s shown what he is capable of.

JOHN MCCOMBE - 7/10

Looked comfortable throughout and Maidenhead’s frontline never looked like getting any change out of him.

RYAN ASTLES - 8/10

Like McCombe, an assured performance. Won everything in the air and was on hand to slam home the opener.

CRAIG MAHON - 7/10

Some touches of real quality and always looked to get at the Maidenhead back line. Found himself outnumbered on one or two occasions.

LUCAS DAWSON - 7/10

Some misplaced passes demonstrated a side of his game he needs to cut out but that shouldn’t take away from an excellent display. Some real moments of quality in midfield and his delivery was high quality.

KINGSLEY JAMES - 8/10

Always wanted the ball and showed desire to win every loose ball. He kept the tempo up and was a driving force from midfield.

TOM SHAW - 7/10

A welcome return to the side. He’s far too good a player not to be playing and his experience and guidance in the centre of the pitch ensured Chester were calm and composed when shifting through the gears.

ROSS HANNAH - 7/10

Could have netted before his penalty but looked like he was getting back to his best. Got through lots of hard work and formed a good partnership with James Akintunde.

JAMES AKINTUNDE - 8/10

Superb performance from the striker. His energy and enthusiasm was infectious and his pace and strength terrified the Maidenhead defence. Deserved a goal for his efforts and displayed tremendous hold-up play for his size.

SUBSTITUTES

WADE JOYCE (on for Mahon 80 mins)

Worked hard to keep up energy levels in midfield as Chester looked to close out the game.

PAUL TURNBULL (on for Shaw 80 mins)

Great to be able to bring on a player of his quality in the final 10 minutes and he ensured the fight continued to be carried. Picked up a booking.

NYAL BELL (on for Akintunde 88 mins)

Little time to make an impact but change did allow Akintunde to receive a deserved standing ovation.

OPPOSITION STAR MAN

JAMES COMLEY

A threat from midfield he was the one who Maidenhead looked to to make something happen.