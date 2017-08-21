Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a familiar story for the Chester FC faithful on Saturday.

The wait for a home win extended to 13 games after Chester slipped to their first defeat of the 2017/18 National League season at home to Sutton United, going down 3-2.

An abject first-half display saw them trail at the break but they did rally well in the second half to restore parity at 2-2 before Kieron Cadogan stepped off the bench to net an injury-time winner for Paul Doswell's high fliers.

Here’s how the players rated.

CONOR MITCHELL - 5/10

Beaten too easily at his near post by Tommy Wright for Sutton’s second and looked vulnerable with deliveries into the box.

ANDY HALLS - 6/10

Solid and did his very best to try and give Chester something on the overlap. Some profligacy in possession.

JOHN MCCOMBE - 6/10

Up against two big strikers in Craig Dundas and Ross Lafayette, McCombe battled well despite visibly struggling with a knock.

RYAN ASTLES - 6/10

Wright managed to get the better of him for the second goal with his pace but, like McCombe, the physical threat of the front two was nullified at least.

(Image: Dale Miles)

LATHANIEL ROWE-TURNER - 6/10

Struggled in the first 45 minutes but was much imporved after the break. He was a force going forward in the second half and provided an outlet.

CRAIG MAHON - 8/10 STAR MAN

Was quiet until he slammed home his goal to make it 2-1. In the second half his desire and willingness to run and beat his man lifted the crowd and his teammates. The second 45 was the Mahon we know and love.

LUCAS DAWSON - 6/10

Good finish for the leveller, another to up his game in the second half after an uninspiring first.

PAUL TURNBULL - 6/10

Much hungrier for it in the second half and was winning the second balls that evaded the Blues in the first. Always vocal.

KINGSLEY JAMES - 6/10

Couldn’t influence the game in the first half as the Blues sat deep and afforded Sutton too much room but was much improved after the break when the game opened up.

ROSS HANNAH - 5/10

The sight of the striker limping off with a calf injury doesn’t bode well for the Blues. Couldn’t get in the game early on as Chester were unable to make any inroads in the final third.

(Image: Dale Miles)

JAMES AKINTUNDE - 7/10

Worked tirelessly for the cause after Hannah went off and always looked to make a nuisance of himself. A livewire in the second half.

SUBSTITUTES

JORDAN CHAPELL (on for Hannah - 23 minutes) 5/10

Tried to make things happen going forward but couldn’t make an impact. Pinched of the ball far too easily on the halfway line for Sutton’s winner.