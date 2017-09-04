Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ross Hannah’s injury time strike salvaged a point for Chester FC at Torquay United on Saturday but it was another case of the Blues falling short.

George Dowling had handed the Gulls a 13th-minute lead at Plainmoor and that looked on course to bring managerless Torquay’s first win of the National League season and snap a six-game losing streak.

But Hannah stepped off the bench to rescue a point and save the blushes of under-fire manager Jon McCarthy.

Chester had their moments in the game but, as has been an all too familiar tale this season, they were second best for long periods and struggled to grab the game by the scruff of the neck.

Here’s how the players rated.

ALEX LYNCH - 6/10

Almost cost Chester dear when he had the ball pinched off him by the corner flag by James Gray but he redeemed himself with a fine save down low to deny a late Luke Young free kick from creeping in after the Blues had levelled.

LATHANIEL ROWE-TURNER - 4/10

One to forget for the Chester left back. Was given a torrid time by the Gulls right winger Andy Haworth who found large chasms of space to operate in while former Blues defender Ryan Higgins provided support.

ANDY HALLS - 5/10

Struggled against Jamie Reid in the first half but rallied in the second to offer up an improved display and aid the effort.

JOHN MCCOMBE - 6/10

A nasty blow to the face just prior to Torquay’s disallowed goal saw him leave proceedings early but he was solid enough beforehand, although the Gulls exposed the lack of pace in the centre of the Chester defence.

RYAN ASTLES - 6/10

In typical Astles fashion he headed and kicked everything that came his way but a fast-paced Torquay attack provided a tough test.

KINGSLEY JAMES - 7/10 STAR MAN

Will be kicking himself that he didn’t do better with two first-half chances but he was the one trying to drive things forward for the Blues when others struggled.

WADE JOYCE - 6/10

No real mistakes and having him sit deep and trying to break up play allowed for James to push on and provide a threat.

CRAIG MAHON - 5/10

Couldn’t make any inroads into the Gulls defence and found his creativity stifled by the hosts. Withdrawn in the second half.

LUCAS DAWSON - 4/10

On his day he can play a huge part but he struggled at Plainmoor. His delivery from set pieces was below par throughout and he couldn’t effect the game.

NYAL BELL - 7/10

Worked tremendously hard and at least gave Chester a presence up front. Always wanted the ball and looked to be positive and was unlucky to see a second half effort saved.

JAMES AKINTUNDE - 5/10

Didn’t look 100% fit after his recent injury setback and wasn’t able to make an impact despite plenty of hard work.

SUBSTITUTES

TOM SHAW (on Mahon - 59 minutes) - 6/10

Lacking match sharpness but his experience and presence on the pitch helped the Blues. For me he’s too good a player to not be pulling on the boots more regularly.

JORDAN CHAPELL (on for McCombe - 76 minutes) 5/10

Couldn’t get on the ball and stretch the play and Torquay dealt with his threat comfortably.

ROSS HANNAH (on for Akintunde - 76 minutes) 7/10

Not fully fit but still managed to expertly find the net when it mattered. Need him back and flying if things are to improve.

OPPOSITION STAR MAN

GEORGE DOWLING

Signed just days before the game on loan, the 18-year-old pretty much ran the show in midfield and caused headache after headache for Chester. A performance that deserved to be rewarded with three points. Superb talent.