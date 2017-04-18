Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For Chester FC fans it was a case of Groundhog Day on Bank Holiday Monday.

And while they may not have been a Bill Murray or Andie MacDowell in sight, there was, though, another defeat and another case of throwing away the game from a position of strength.

The Blues looked like they were heading to their first win at home in four months when leading 2-1 with seven minutes to go. But alas it was not to be and struggling Woking, who had not mustered a shot in the second half, netted a leveller on 85 minutes before scoring the winner from the penalty spot on 90 minutes after Luke George had handled in the area. A 3-2 success for the Cards.

The performance was an improvement on recent home displays, no doubt, but the fact of the matter remains that Chester lost the game to what was in all honesty a very poor Woking side.

Here’s how the players rated.

Alex Lynch - 6/10

A smart save to deny Jake Caprice in the first half but he had little to do in the second apart from picking the ball out of the net twice in the last five minutes.

Sam Hughes - 7/10

At fault for the first goal but he was solid as a rock after that and he didn’t let it affect him. He’ll get the move he deserves and the Blues will miss him next season.

Ryan Astles - 7/10

A marauding run towards the end of the first half that ended up with him almost heading home a cross from a move he started lifted the crowd. Always aware and looked comfortable.

Theo Vassell - 6/10

A couple of shaky moments but he eventually settled as part of a back three and he competed well.

Wade Joyce - 6/10

A great cross for the goal but his first touch let him down on numerous occasions. Gave away the free kick that lead to the goal.

Liam Davies - 6/10

He did not look comfortable as a wing back. A superb header for his goal but he was beaten several times with ease by Caprice who found acres of space in behind him. Happier going forward.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Luke George 7/10

This would have been higher but had to knock a point off for the handball that gave away the penalty. This was George at his best for long periods, winning the second ball and setting the tempo with some strong challenges and a desire to win the 50/50 balls.

Ryan Lloyd - 7/10

Much improved from recent weeks, he looked for the ball all the time and was positive. An awful backpass that almost lead to a goal in the first half but he made amends with a good performance.

Elliott Durrell - 7/10

A goal for Durrell and he looked keen to make an impact going forward. Chester’s only real attacking spark.

Tom Shaw - 6/10

Energetic in midfield and used the ball well but he was unable to impact in the final third the way he would have wanted to.

James Alabi - 5/10

Looked a shadow of the player who terrorised defences just weeks ago. Never got in the game and nowhere near his best.

Substitutes

James Akintunde (on for Joyce - 74 minutes) - 7/10

Great to see him back in action and he provided a real spark when he came on that lead to the second goal. A positive.

Other ratings

Referee: Steven Rushton - 6/10

Kept his cards in his pocket and was left with little alternative but to award the penalty. Fussy on occasion but we have certainly had worse this season.

Entertainment value - 5/10

Some decent football played at times and the Blues had looked on course to end their home hoodoo but they caved in.