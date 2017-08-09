Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lucas Dawson's strike on the stroke of half-time ensured Chester FC began their season with at least a share of the spoils against AFC Fylde.

Dawson's effort capped an impressive display for the midfielder and he wasn't the only one to catch the eye in the draw at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Who stood out for you? Here's how we rated the performances.

CONOR MITCHELL - 7/10

A confident and competent debut from the Northern Irishman. Every position needs competition and he looks to have the quality to push Alex Lynch. Vocal throughout and made a stunning stop to deny Sam Finley.

ANDY HALLS - 6/10

Was solid against a pacy threat out wide for Fylde. A good talker and get the impression he will grow to be a big factor for the Blues.

JOHN MCCOMBE - 6/10

An organiser and always vocal to his defence, McCombe was up against some pace in the Fylde attack but his intervention midway through the second half in the six-yard box proved vital.

RYAN ASTLES - 7/10

Won his aerial battles and cleared his lines effectively. Danny Rowe didn't have too much of a sniff.

LATHANIEL ROWE-TURNER - 6/10

Caught out once or twice as Fylde stretched Chester but he is tenacious and recovers well. A good passer of the ball down the channels.

CRAIG MAHON - 6/10

Always a willing runner and tried his best to take them game to the Fylde full backs. Wasn't at his mesmerising best but when he is in the team he helps advance the play and get the Blues out when under pressure.

PAUL TURNBULL - 7/10

Always wants the bal and provides an outlet to keep the play moving. His delivery was excellent, he was always vocal and he was industrious throughout. He'll be a key man this season.

KINGSLEY JAMES - 7/10

Always looking to drive from midfield and it paid off when his hard work set up Dawson's goal. Plenty of energy and commitment to the cause.

LUCAS DAWSON - 8/10

We all knew he had something in his locker but a switch to right midfield has brought out the best in him. Worked tremendously hard, provided balance and physicality and his delivery was first class. A great night capped by a good goal.

HARRY WHITE - 8/10 STAR MAN

Anyone who watched Jon Walters run the channels and occupy centre backs for Chester will no doubt have drawn a few comparisons last night. Worked so, so hard and showed plenty of class around the box, too. With a bit more luck he would have got himself on the scoresheet. Get the feeling he'll be a real hit.

JAMES AKINTUNDE - 7/10

He's raw but he has bags of talent. He put a shift in and never gave Fylde's back line a moment's peace. He strong start to his season from which he should draw some confidence. Man of the match according to the sponsors.

SUBSTITUTES

JORDAN CHAPELL (on for Mahon - 82 minutes) 5/10

Little time to make an impact although he did have a chance to break late on but lacked a little confidence.

ROSS HANNAH (on for Akintunde - 64 minutes) 6/10

Received a heroes welcome on his return. Could have netted when he rounded Rhys Taylor but fired wide. Still looked sharp given he had only played 30 minutes of pre-season.

NYAL BELL (on for White - 72 minutes) 5/10

Couldn't make the impact he would have wanted and things didn't fall for him. They will, though.