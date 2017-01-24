Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Had enough of the derby now?

Well, after after a week's build-up and a three more days of fallout, we just about have, too.

No, now our attention is turning to Saturday's match at Dover Athletic.

It may not have the glamour of a clash with Wrexham but, when it comes to the Vanarama National League standings, it is every bit as vital.

If Chester FC can return from their 600-mile, 10-hour round trip with a victory in the bag, they could find themselves within three points of the play-offs.

And the 'P' word was certainly on the lips of the two players our Blues reporter Dave Powell spoke to after the 1-1 draw with the Dragons.

I know, I know...

But, just in case you would like to read one more piece on the 154th cross-border derby, then we have this from John Rooney. You may not like what he has to say...

Chip off the old block

As regular digest readers will attest, we are fans of the Twitter account Chester FC On This Day.

And so, it seems, a certain Michael Owen is too...

Lowe blow

Crewe Alexandra's appointment of former Chester City defender Dave Artell has yet to reverse their slide down League Two.

And the Alex's fortunes will not be helped by the loss of top-scorer, and Artell's former Chester team-mate, Ryan Lowe to Bury.

It will be veteran goal-getter's third spell with the Shakers, where he will operate in a player-coach role after being overlooked for the top Crewe job.

Lowe said: "It was a chance that may never have come again and I can only thank people at Crewe for not standing in my way. I appreciate the way they have handled the situation and I only wish them all the best for the rest of the season and beyond.

"I know they have enough to get the wins they will need and wish them all the best."

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

Artell added: "Ryan asked to leave and it was disappointing but he sees it as a passage into a second career and we understood that. If he was younger then it would have been very different but I think it was obvious that his head and his heart was up the road at Gigg Lane.

"I want players here who are prepared to run through brick walls for the club. Now I am not saying Ryan wouldn't have done that because he is professional and knows the score but I cannot be standing in people’s way if they are not 100% up for the fight. I just can't."

Off to sunny Spain

News of another former Blue, Jamie Menagh, who has left Airbus UK Broughton after being offering employment in Spain.

The winger was a summer signing for manager Andy Thomas and made 20 Welsh Premier League appearances for the Wingmakers, scoring three goals.

(Photo: Graham Haines)

Wins at the double

Chester's young guns maintained their North West Youth Alliance Premier Division title charge with a 1-0 win at Prescot Cables on Sunday.

Ryan Dobson got the only goal of the game, bundling the ball home after James Jones reacted first to a set-piece.

Blues youth boss Calum McIntyre said: "That was an ugly game of football. With craters all round the pitch it became impossible to have any real spells of possession and we were forced to be quite direct, which isn’t like us. That said, there is a real delight with the players as to how they adapted and they deserved the victory for their sheer hard work. We said it might have to come from a set-piece and ultimately that got us the win."

And just for good measure Chester's women's side made it a club double by storming to an 11-1 home success over Wythenshawe Amateurs in the first round of the Cheshire Challenge Cup.

Amber Bailey helped herself to a double hat-trick with Becky Tabb (2), Lauren Stringer, Amy Whittle and Sam Pickup also getting their names on the scoresheet.