The battle to become the best in the city came to a climax with the Chester Schools’ FA Inter-High School Cup finals.

Played over two nights at The King’s School, Chester, 12 teams battled it out in each of the six age groups.

And, unsurprisingly given the standard of the competition, every final was closely fought.

Upton won the Year 7 showpiece after beating Blacon 4-3 after extra-time.

But Upton were edged out in the Year 9 decider by Christleton, who won 7-6 on penalties after it finished 3-3 after extra-time.

King’s then beat Christleton 2-1 in the Year 12/13 final.

It proved to be the first of three triumphs for the hosts.

The second came when King’s faced Upton in the Year 8 showpiece, winning 5-4 on penalties after it finished 3-3 after extra-time.

Upton got the better of King’s in the Year 10 decider, triumphing 2-1.

But King’s won the Year 11 final against Bishop Heber 6-5 on penalties after it finished 1-1 after extra-time.

Sponsors Complete Sports Solutions and Chester Races handed out the trophies.

Squads for each final were:

Blacon Year 7: Conah Ward O’Neill, Lewis Ball, Jack Swindley, Jayden Stark-Rigby, Dylan Chard (C), Lewis Hopley, Tom Harrison, Ryley Ashford-Poole, Leo Evans, Harry Shannon, Ben Garlick, Harvey Nicholson.

Upton Year 7: Todd Chadwick, Leon Elvin, John Lalley, Ashton Davies (C), Tom Gent, Harvey Andrews, Joseph Carroll, Krystian Durakiewicz, Harley Stewart, Mikey Robinson, Ben Farley, Josh MacAndrew.

King’s Year 8: Alex Sullivan, Jake Liddle, Ryan McCann (C), Harry Berry, Josh Thomas, Dylan Allen, Joe Hunter, Joe Flory, Max Lloyd, Saul Corry, Douglas Boyd, Toby Ellis, Charles Minshull, Ben Millard, Max Jackson, Ashton Parker, Jack Kaye, Josh Lee.

Upton Year 8: Joe Smith, Matthew Holtom, Alex Antrobus, Joe Walters, Aidan McAvoy, Ben O’Brian, Elliot Hughes, Josh Watkin, Isaac Muskar, Jack Dalton, Peter Greenwood (C), Sam Richards, Jack Williams, James Gorniak, Bradley Herbert.

Christleton Year 9: Eddie Lanceley, Max Wade, Hannah Snape, Daniel Attwater, Alex Bayley, Reg Wyatt (C), William Harrison, Sam Turner, Cole Moore, Matthew Pollitt, Ryan Jones, Tom Fisher, Daniel Reid, Sam Callaghan, Henry Wagner.

Upton Year 9: Jake Rockall, Nathan Farrington (C), Finnen Hickey, Gustav Worboys, Tom Scott, Sam Crimes, Josh Turner, Ashley French, Matthew Dalton, Ryan Smith, James Cooper, Liam Gibson, Callum Quinn, Matthew Harrop.

Kings Year 10: Brad Miller, Danny Lokko, James Brannigan, Max Dunbavand, Brad Fotheringham, George Pochin, Rhys Schofield (C), Luke Allen, Nick Black, Tom Jones, Jack Goodrich, Calum Huxley, Owen Jones, Ethan Simmonds, Tom Dawson.

Upton Year 10: Mac Johnstone, Josh Ellis, James Berry, Luke Charlton, Dan Goodchild, Scott Ramsden, Jamie Dennan (C), Jack Roberts, Matthew O’Reilly, Paddy Lally, Jack Sconce, Sam Gorniak, Matthew Osborne, Josh Scully, Shakeel Sterling.

Bishop Heber Year 11: Jack Hinchcliffe, Kieran Jones, Jack Wright, Haci Ozlu (C), Alex Earl, Will Miller, Louis Realff, Joe Smith, Ryan Lancelotte, Tom Faithful, Omar Abulmagd, Ben Matthias, James Rayfield, Tom Jacks, Taylor de Grey Homer.

King’s Year 11: Thomas Bailes, James Underwood, Sam Jones (C), Luke Simm, Ben Hardy-Jones, Ruari McBennett, Eddie Hughes, Sam Flory, Matt Daborn, Archie Hughes, Robin Fryar, Filip Kiseley, Joe Jenks, Will Barker.

King’s Year 12/13: Joe Langley, Matt Thompson, Fergus Abberton, Joe Polding, Harry Jaquiss, Oliver Jones, Samir Patel, Frazer Marsden, Jack Bailes, Robert Alderson (C), Charlie Jones, Arsh Adapala, Ben Stubbs, Lee Bryce.

Christleton Year 12/13: Jamie Martin, Christie Mageean, Matthew Parkinson, George Stockton, Theo Coulter, Dominic Clarke, Ben Clark, Rory Harper (C), Brandon Dickinson, Tom Walsh, Sam Ward, Sam Richards, Eddie Jones.