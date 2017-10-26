Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot is expecting some of his Chester FC squad to leave on loan in the next seven days.

Having added four new faces to his squad in the past fortnight in the shape of Offrande Zanzala, Reece Hall-Johnson, Jordan Gough and Jordan Archer, a number of players have found themselves on the fringes of the Chester squad.

And conversations have already taken place with some of those players with regards to playing their football elsewhere.

“Where I see good players then I feel it is best they get that experience (playing),” said Bignot.

“There will be movement but it is a positive movement. We have had conversations with all the players we feel would benefit from going out on loan. Those conversations have been had and the next thing for myself, the football club, the player and the agent is finding the best football club for them. We will be working together in doing that and we expect some movement in the next seven days in terms of players going out on loan.”

And while the initial focus is getting some players out on loan, Bignot has not ruled out the possibility of some leaving the club on a permanent basis if it is in both theirs and the club's best interests.

He said: “The important thing is they need to be playing football, but how we get to that will be the discussions between all parties. They need to be playing football for their development but most importantly for their careers.”

Chester travel to Maidstone United on Saturday in the Vanarama National League (3pm).