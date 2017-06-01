Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He's back.

And you could not be happier.

The return of Ross Hannah to Chester FC was always going to go down well.

But the fact that the Blues managed to pinch the prolific striker from under the noses of rivals Wrexham made his re-signing all the more sweeter.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media...

On Twitter

On Facebook

Glyn Pool: Brilliant! Got my season ticket based on this signing today!

Mike Evans: A couple of very good signings, the manager is taking a positive approach towards the next campaign, and let's hope we play two up front and our fans get behind the manager and team, and let's hope Ross & Co bang the goals in.

Pete Clarke: Great signing... Hopefully now we can start to build after a disappointing end to the season.

Jim Hamilton: Four main forwards in Hannah, White, Akintunde and Bell, and young Brown could make it five. Competition for places should make it interesting.

Steven Edwards: Superb signing Macca, welcome home Ross, awesome.