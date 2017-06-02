Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It has been a very good week for Chester FC in the transfer market.

Andy Halls and Ross Hannah significantly improve Jon McCarthy's squad and their arrivals, particularly the latter, have gone down a treat with supporters .

And the good news is that Blues boss McCarthy is working hard behind the scenes to add more quality and more experience to the ranks.

But no manager gets all their targets and we start our weekly round-up of the latest comings and goings from around the Vanarama National League with the one that gone away...

Tranmere Rovers/Macclesfield Town

Experienced defender Ritchie Sutton has signed a new two-year deal with losing play-off finalists Tranmere.

But only after the 31-year-old became very close to joining the Blues.

Sutton was seemingly set to join Halls and Hannah at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

But, after losing Michael Ihiekwe to Rotherham United, Rovers made a last-ditch attempt to the keep the centre-back, which ultimately proved unsuccessful.

On to the next one, then.

Tranmere have lost midfielder Lois Maynard to ambitious Salford City and Hearts are interested in striker Cole Stockton, who has yet to agree a new deal.

But Rovers are closing in on the permanent capture of Liverpool attacker Jack Dunn and have already completed the signing of midfielder Ollie Norburn from Macclesfield on a two-year contract.

Norburn, Halls, Neill Byrne, Chris Holroyd... the list of players of leaving Macc is growing.

And, while they have offered Kingsley James a new contract, they face a battle to keep the in-demand former Chester midfielder.

The Silkmen have also offered fresh terms to David Fitzpatrick, John McCombe, George Pilkington, Craig Ross and Danny Whitaker.

But Dan Cowan, Scott Flinders, Andy Haworth, Jack Sampson and Chris Sutherland have been told they can leave by the losing FA Trophy finalists.

Barrow AFC

Jordan Williams, the highly rated winger who was linked with the Blues in the past , is on his way out of Holker Street.

A statement from Barrow said: "Jordan Williams has again been attracting a number of firm transfer offers from football clubs in both League One and League Two.

"Due to the level of interest and the opportunities that are opening for Jordan's continuing development, the club feel that it is in his best interests for him to talk to the clubs involved and to make a considered and informed decision about his future. He is obviously very welcome to continue his development at the FBS Stadium.

“Jordan's rise has been nothing short of meteoric and he values the help along that path that he has received from the staff at Barrow AFC, in particular Paul Cox.

"While reluctant to see any of our stars leave, the club would not wish to stand in the way of any player reaching out to their dreams."

Wrexham

Don't be fooled, Wrexham were very interested in Hannah; it's just that the striker wanted to join Chester more .

It's a blow for the Dragons, no doubt.

But their acquisition of Forest Green Rovers midfielder Sam Wedgbury looks a solid one.

"He's a fit lad, goes box to box, sits in there to break things up and he's a good size," said Wrexham manager Dean Keates said, who has also brought in James Hurst, Shaun Pearson, James Jennings and Holroyd.

Meanwhile, last season's Dragons captain Rob Evans, has joined big-spending Billericay Town.

Dover Athletic

Before signing released Blues striker Kane Richards , the Whites sealed a deal for Gateshead midfielder Mitch Brundle.

AFC Fylde/FC Halifax Town

The Vanarama National League North champions have signed Stockport County midfielder Lewis Montrose.

Halifax, who came up with the Coasters, have brought in former Connah's Quay Nomads, Buckley Town, Accrington Stanley and Lincoln City midfielder Bohan Dixon and tied down David Lynch and Ross Barrows to new deals.

Best of the rest

Aldershot Town have signed winger Bobby-Joe Taylor on a one-year contract after he left Maidstone United , who have snapped up left-back Joe Anderson from Bromley , striker Joe Pigott from Cambridge United and agreed a new deal with defender Magnus Okuonghae.

Boreham Wood defender Ben Nunn has made the move to Dagenham & Redbridge , who have also recruited midfielder Daniel Sparkes from Torquay United , who have lost the services of top-scorer Brett Williams. Midfielder Scott Heard has departed the Daggers.

Ebbsfleet United , the Vanarama National League South play-off winners, have been boosted by the news that manager Daryl McMahon has penned a new five-year deal.

Centre-back Rob Atkinson, full-back Marcus Williams and midfielder James Wesolowski have committed their futures to Guiseley , from whom striker Adam Boyes has dropped down to play for Bradford Park Avenue.

Solihull Moors have been busy, signing striker Shomari Barnwell from Dagenham, full-back Kalern Thomas from Boston United, midfielder Paul Green from Tamworth and the versatile Jack Edwards from Leamington, as well as agreeing fresh terms with Calum Flanagan and Ashley Sammons.

Midfielder Nigel Atangana has left relegated Leyton Orient to return to the Football League with Cheltenham Town while Woking have signed winger Bobson Bawling following his release from Crawley Town.