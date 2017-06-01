Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC chief executive Mark Maguire says it will be a case of ‘as you were’ despite the takeover of principal club sponsors MBNA by Lloyds Banking Group today.

The credit card company, based on Chester Business Park, have been taken over by Lloyds in a £1.9bn deal but the business will continue to trade as normal for now.

MBNA have been principal sponsors of the Blues since their reformation in 2010 and their logo has been on Chester’s home and away shirts for the past seven years. They have also provided considerable backing to the club’s work in the community during that period.

The current MBNA deal is set to run for another two years but Blues chief executive Maguire says he has been in dialogue with the Chester-based firm and has received assurances over their commitment.

“We have the MBNA deal in place for another two years as it stands and we continue to work closely with them and they remain as committed as they ever have to the football club, nothing changes,” said Maguire.

“We have been working hard with MBNA and they have been a key partner for us since the reformation of the club and nothing has changed. Branding may differ slightly but I think that it will remain MBNA and it is worth noting that Lloyds also have a community focus within their business.

“As with any sponsorship you have to provide them with value and that is what we seek to do. We have this deal in place for two years so it is a case of as you were.”

Lloyds’ purchase of MBNA includes not only the business itself but the staff, buildings and current partnerships that they are entered in to.

MBNA also sponsor Aviva Premiership rugby league side Sale Sharks.

Mark Elliott, communications director at MBNA, told The Chronicle: “The commitment to Chester Football Club remains as strong as ever and we have two more seasons to look forward to.”

António Horta-Osório, chief executive of Lloyds, said the acquisition, which was first announced in December, would boost Lloyds’ presence in the British credit card market and ‘strengthens our position as a UK-focused retail and commercial bank’.

He told the Financial Times: “The MBNA brand and portfolio are a good fit with our existing card business and we will focus on providing its customers with excellent service and value.”