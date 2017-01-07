Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We hoped Boxing Day was a mere blip but New Year's Day had all the hallmarks of a hangover.

Chester FC supporters are now well used to underwhelming results over the festive season.

However, despite the double defeat to Solihull Moors, the Blues are still well placed, and are still having an excellent season. Indeed, should they return to winning ways today, and results elsewhere be favourable, they could be as high as seventh come 5pm.

And a quick glance at the table would suggest this should be three more precious points for Jon McCarthy's men as they, first and foremost, attempt to hit the magicial 50-point mark.

Braintree Town are certainly not the side they were last season but, as our scouting report underlines, the Iron cannot be underestimated...

The basics

League position: 18th

Last game: Lost 3-0 at Dagenham & Redbridge

League form: LWWDWD

Top scorer: Michael Cheek (10)

Mike Fuller is joined by Dave Powell and Paul Wheelock to discuss the latest Blues news

The manager

Whoever followed in Danny Cowley's footsteps was always going to have a difficult job on their hands.

But his successor in the Iron hotseat, Jamie Day, was not helped by the fact he was left with a shell of a squad and staff to work with.

Day lasted 12 league games, including the 1-0 defeat to the Blues at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium in September, before he was replaced by Hakan Hayrettin.

Hayrettin has fared better, with the defeat at Dagenham on New Year's Day, which came after Reece Hall-Johnson was sent off after 20 minutes, ending Braintree's five-match unbeaten league run.

And, given Chester have lost more than they have won at the Iron (Exhibit A and Exhibit B, offset by Exhibit C) since winning promotion to the non-league top flight, this afternoon's encounter could be a testing one.

The team news

Good news. Braintree's star man Simeon Akinola has made a £40,000 move to Barnet.



Loaness Monty Patterson and Sam Matthews have also returned to their parent clubs, while Hall-Johnson and Ebou Adams are suspended, which left Hayrettin with a dearth of options out wide.

But the Iron have been boosted by the arrival of two new wingers, Poland Under-20 international Kris Twardek on loan from Millwall and one-time Manchester City, Ipswich Town and England youth starlet Alex Henshall following his departure from Margate, and a further addition, midfielder Jordan Sanderson, who last season played in Greece.

The trio could make their debuts today.

The danger man

His goals return may not suggest as such but Jack Midson has been rejuvenated since being shifted from the wing to his natural position up front.

The well-travelled former AFC Wimbledon striker will let the Blues' centre-backs know they have been in a game.

The strengths and weaknesses

The Iron have found their shooting boots. Having scored just 12 goals in their opening 15 matches of the campaign, they have since netted 32 in the following 15. The loss of Akinola, one of the league's top attacking players, is a significant blow, though.

As is their total lack of consistency, caused by injuries, suspensions and departures, at the back.

It is no surprise, then, that only three teams have conceded more times in the league this season.

If James Alabi and Co can get at them, there could be goals for Chester.