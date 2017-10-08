Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On Non-League Day, Chester FC fans showed their Football League class.

Unsurprisingly, the 7,172 attendance at Prenton Park for yesterday's derby with Tranmere Rovers was the largest in non-league.

And it was a crowd swelled by a bumper and inspirational travelling support.

A total of 1,198 Blues fans made the trip across to the Wirral.

To put that into context, only 15 matches across the whole of Non-League Day attracted bigger attendances overall.

New Chester manager Marcus Bignot said: "It was frightening.

"I've never heard my name sung so much in all my football career.

"They were superb and if we would have lost I would have been absolutely devastated for them, never mind the players."

Blues goalkeeper and man-of-the-match Alex Lynch added: "The noise was unbelievable.

"The atmosphere was good the whole game and I'd like to thank them for their support again today."