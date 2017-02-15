Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC captain Luke George says the Blues can ill afford to dwell on their poor run of form ahead of this weekend's trip to National League strugglers Maidstone United (3pm).

The Blues were not at the races on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 at home to Gateshead in front of the BT Sport cameras, a defeat that was their third on the spin.

But, with a trip to Kent this weekend offering the opportunity to snap that losing streak, George is adamant that they will be ready for the test.

He said: “We can't dwell on it. It's gone and there's nothing we can do about it. All we can do is set ourselves up for Maidstone and go and get the three points. Football's quick, you don't have your highs too high and your lows too low.”

“We dust ourselves off and see where we can be better. On paper, outside looking in, people will be seeing we are not getting results but from the inside looking out there is not a lot more confidence we need to be putting in the lads, results will come. But it is a results business and you don't get anything for playing well.

“You have to learn to win games and play badly sometimes, have a bit more nous about you.”

Maidstone play on an articificial 3G pitch at their Gallagher Stadium home, something that can play in to the hands of the team used to the surface.

But with Chester training on a synthetic at the University of Chester three times a week, George, who picked up a knock early on in the defeat to Gateshead on Saturday, doesn't think it will be too much of a factor.

“I think they will be more used to it but we train on three times a week so we know what it's like,” said the midfielder. “The ball moves a little bit different but I don't think you can use the pitch as an excuse.

“It will be the same for both teams and it shouldn't be too much different for us. I don't think you can have any excuses on the day.”