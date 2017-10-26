Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As debuts go, Jordan Archer’s was pretty special.

Having signed for Chester FC from Stourbridge on Monday, the 23-year-old striker took just 11 minutes to open his account for the Blues against Barrow on Monday night.

Archer scored the first goal in Chester’s 3-2 home success over the Bluebirds – a win that lifted the Blues out of the National League relegation zone.

Archer impressed on his first Blues appearance and he demonstrated his cool head in front of goal when he rifled home an angled effort from a Lucas Dawson pass to open the scoring.

It was a dream start for the highly-rated striker

“I was buzzing to start anyway but to grab a goal and the three points as well just topped off the night,” said Archer.

“I don’t think the adrenaline has worn off! Hopefully I will bag a few more on Saturday.

“I think we were on top first half but we let it slip a bit second half but we defended well and to score at the end was unreal.

“Everyone is going to keep working hard, same as tonight [against Barrow] and hopefully we can get up the table.”

Archer has been on the radar of a number of clubs in recent months and had nine goals to his name for Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side Stourbridge prior to penning a deal with the Blues that runs until 2019.

The former Bedworth Town man, who had a trial spell at League One Walsall in the summer, had interested Tranmere Rovers and the Prenton Park outfit were understood to have put seven days notice on the striker with a view to adding him to their ranks.

But the opportunity to work with manager Marcus Bignot at Chester was something he wasn’t willing to turn down, especially given Bignot’s track record with strikers such as Omar Bogle, who signed for the Blues boss at Solihull Moors and Grimsby Town before earning a £1m move to Championship side Cardiff City.

“Stourbridge is a great club and I enjoyed my time there but when an opportunity like this comes around then you have just got to take it and grasp it,” said Archer, who made his Chester debut on Tuesday alongside new left back Jordan Gough.

“The Chester thing came around so quick and I knew of the gaffer and what he has done with strikers so it was a no-brainer for me to come here.

“I want to improve myself and be the best I can. I’ll keep listening to the gaffer every day. I just want to come in, work hard and see where it takes me and get us up the table.”

Archer is expected to keep his place for this weekend’s trip to Maidstone United on Saturday (3pm), where Chester will be looking to avenge their 4-2 loss suffered on the 3G surface at the Gallagher Stadium last season.

James Akintunde could come back into contention after training this week although Craig Mahon remains sidelined.