The operations director for Chester FC ’s new stadium sponsor says the club is in a far better position than when he was last involved.

Following the end of the deal between the club and Lookers Vauxhall, Swansway Motor Group have acquired the naming rights for the Blues’ home ground, which will now be known as the Swansway Chester Stadium, for an initial two-year period.

Swansway had previously held the naming rights between 2013 and 2015 and operations director Andrew Wakelin says that the business had held ambitions to get involved again since ending their association in 2015 and that the football club now has a more professional feel two years on.

“We were always keeping an eye on how the club was doing and when the opportunity arose it was something that we wanted to jump straight into,” said Wakelin.

“We are right on the doorstep with our Citroen and Fiat site and the Peugeot site just around the corner. It is nice to see the stadium be known as the Swansway Chester Stadium again. There is a lot of excitement and what we have seen with the signings, the buzz is there.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

“It is being run in an professional way and that is what it needs. I can see some big steps forward and Mark Maguire (Chester chief executive) coming in has made a big difference. The feel this time compared to last time coming in and negotiating a deal and talking about the deal has been a much better experience, no doubt. There is a more positive feel within the club.”

New branding across the stadium will be installed in the coming days and weeks to reflect the new partnership between the club and Swansway.

Chester chief executive Maguire said: “Discussions have been taking place for quite some time and I would like to thank Andrew for his commitment to getting the deal done and I feel very strongly that we have resurrected a relationship which will be really important for the long term future of the club.

“The deal represents significant investment into Chester FC at a time when I believe things are progressing across the club.”