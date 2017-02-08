Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC 's home clash with Barrow AFC will now take place on Tuesday, March 28 (7.45pm kick-off).

Barrow's progress towards the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy at the weekend means that a change in schedule has been required.

The Bluebirds were supposed to travel to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on Saturday, February 25.

But on that day the Blues will now make their way to Southport, who have today hired former Airbus UK Broughton manager Andy Preece as the successor to Steve Burr in the hotseat.

Barrow will play the winners of tonight's FA Trophy replay between Tranmere Rovers and Chelmsford City on February 25.