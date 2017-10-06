Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC' s rearranged trip to Eastleigh will take place on Tuesday, October 31 (7.45pm kick-off).

It has been rescheduled for Halloween after the original match was controversially postponed last Saturday .

The new date come just three days after a trip to Maidstone United.

Chester chief executive Mark Maguire said: "Unfortunately - due to the restrictions of the league rules and the unavailability of Eastleigh’s pitch next week - this is the only feasible date. We know that this is asking a huge amount of fans with the trip to Maidstone a few days earlier.

"On the plus side, we have had constructive conversations with both Eastleigh FC and the National League and will be looking to at least make a contribution to fans who were left out of pocket and those who travelled on the supporters coach. Once again we ask Chester fans who have been left out of pocket in booking travel to Eastleigh to send their proof of purchases to fans@chesterfc.com.

"Please note that we will do our utmost to represent fans interests but only genuine evidence of loss will be able to be considered. We also have some outstanding claims from the Solihull fixture and ask those who claimed to get back into contact with us so that we can ensure they receive their payments."

Blues players and staff, as well as supporters, many of whom had made a four-hour trip from Chester, were close to the Silverlake Stadium when the original game was called off at 12.40pm, two hours and 20 minutes before kick-off.

Eastleigh blamed the late postponement on a 'sub-soil drainage problem'.

The decision angered Chester manager Marcus Bignot and chief executive Maguire .

It was the Blues' second postponement of the season after their opening day clash at Solihull Moors was called off because of safety concerns around Damson Park.

Chester lost the rearranged match 2-0 . It proved to Jon McCarthy's last game in charge of the club before he was sacked and replaced by Bignot.