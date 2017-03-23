Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liam Davies is hoping that the success of his Premier League sibling will rub off on him at Chester FC .

The 20-year-old former Tranmere Rovers midfielder, brother of Everton star Tom Davies, has penned a deal until the end of the season at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium after impressing manager Jon McCarthy during a lengthy trial spell.

And Davies, whose brother Tom has catapulted himself into the national spotlight with some eye catching displays for the Toffees this term, says the success of his younger brother has made him all the more determined to make a go of his fresh start in football after spending some time out of the game after leaving Tranmere in 2015.

Said Davies: “Over the last few weeks, not being as busy as I would be on a Saturday it’s given me the chance to go and watch him (Tom). But for him to come and watch a few games of mine here would be brilliant.

“It’s brilliant for me to be able to go and watch him and see how well he is playing. It’s spurred me on to get back playing and I’ve had a few injuries of late, to be able to speak to him every day has given me the focus to see where you can get eventually if you put the hard work in.”

(Photo: James Maloney)

Davies has signed a deal until the end of the season but is very much in McCarthy’s thoughts for a permanent deal should he impress.

With the Blues currently on a poor run of form that has seen them lose seven of their last eight Vanarama National League games, Davies is likely to get a chance to show what he can do between now and the end of the season, and the Liverpudlian is keen to grasp the opportunity with both hands and earn a longer spell in blue and white stripes.

“I think the management are looking to build for next season,” he said.

“The lads have been brilliant this season but the past few weeks they have been trying to get back to the way they were playing. Next year is going to be a target for me, hopefully I can put a few good performances in and stay in the side for next year.

“It’s been really good, the first few weeks here and I’m just looking forward to keeping going what I’ve been doing in training. Hopefully I’ll be in the gaffer’s thoughts for selection over the next couple of weeks.”

Chester travel to Kent to take on mid-table Bromley at Hayes Lane on Saturday (3pm).