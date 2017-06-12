Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lathaniel Rowe-Turner says Chester FC assistant manager and his former teammate Tom Shaw was key to him signing for the Blues.

Rowe-Turner penned a one-year deal at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium having rejected the offer of fresh terms at Torquay United and was drawn to the Blues after a chat with Shaw, who played with the left back when the two were at Alfreton Town.

And Shaw, who has assumed the role of player/assistant manager with the Blues for next season, was a big factor in Leicester-based Rowe-Turner's decision to become manager Jon McCarthy’s seventh signing of what has proved a fruitful summer recruitment drive so far.

Said Rowe-Turner: “I was speaking with Tom Shaw throughout the summer, I knew him from when I was at Alfreton, I had been having chats with him and then spoke to the gaffer and took it from there. He sold me on the place and said what the plan was here and it sounded exciting.”

An ever-present for the Gulls last season, Rowe-Turner will slot in at left back and replaces Johnny Hunt, who was released by Chester at the end of the season and has since signed for League Two outfit Mansfield Town.

“I played pretty much every game last year,” he said.

“I’m strong defensively and like to get forward when I can and like to keep everything solid. I have been in this league a while so I know what it is all about. I’ve played centre back when I was younger so I am quite versatile as well.”

The former Luton Town, Leicester City, Alfreton, Torquay and Kidderminster Harriers man is now hoping to establish himself with the Blues and is looking forward to prosperous campaign.

He said: “He (McCarthy) has made some good signings. I am just hoping to add to that and kick on for next season. I don’t know any of the lads but I have played against most of them. I’m looking forward to getting going.

“I’ve always liked playing at Chester. The ground is lovely, the pitch is always nice and it’s always busy and the fans seem great. Hopefully we can have a great season.”