John McCombe hopes his experience at the heart of defence can help bring on the likes of Ryan Astles at Chester FC .

Central defender McCombe became Chester’s fifth summer signing after penning a one-year deal at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium after rejecting the offer of a new deal with Macclesfield Town, who also lost right back Andy Halls to the Blues last week.

And former Huddersfield Town, Port Vale and York City defender McCombe is hoping to play a key role for Jon McCarthy’s men next season.

“The deal came around pretty quickly and I only spoke to the gaffer at the weekend and it didn’t take much to persuade me,” said the 32-year-old.

“It’s a great club here and one that I’ve played at a few times. They have a great fan base and there are all the things in place that you need to be successful here.

“I know Andy (Halls) from my time at Macclesfield but the lads who are here and the guys who the gaffer wants to come in show that this is a club that is moving in the right direction.

“I enjoyed my time at Macclesfield but it was the right time to move and when Chester came in for me I knew it was the right fit for me.”

McCombe, who started out as an apprentice at Huddersfield Town, making his debut in 2003, has been a regular at the heart of defence wherever he has played.

After leaving the Terriers McCombe had a spell at Hereford United and then had five years at Port Vale where he made 185 Football League appearances for the Valiants.

From there spells at Mansfield Town, York and Macclesfield followed and the experience accrued over his 14-year career is something he is hoping he can pass on, not least to 22-year-old Astles, who he is likely to partner at the heart of defence next season.

“I just want to play as much as I can here and make sure I play well enough to earn the right to be in the team,” said McCombe, who lives in Huddersfield.

“I know they’ve got Ryan Astles here who did well last season and it will be good to play alongside him. I’ve played the game long enough now so I know what to expect so if I can pass on anything that I’ve learned in my career then I will try to.

“I can’t wait to get going here and there are plenty of reasons to be positive for next season.”

McCombe joins other new additions Halls, Ross Hannah, Harry White and Nyal Bell in signing terms with the Blues this summer.