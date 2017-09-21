Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC chief executive Mark Maguire says that new manager Marcus Bignot will have to work with what he has – at least for the time being.

Bignot, hired as the new Blues boss on Wednesday, inherits a side sitting in the National League relegation zone and four points off safety.

The summer business was widely lauded before the start of the season with signings such as Kingsley James, Ross Hannah, Andy Halls, Paul Turnbull and Harry White all creating an air of positivity around the Swansway Chester Stadium.

But a poor run of results at the start of the campaign saw Jon McCarthy pay the price and he was sacked as Blues boss a fortnight ago.

But Maguire says that Bignot and the club are on the same page and has backed the new manager to get the best out of a squad lacking confidence.

“The reality is where we are,” said Maguire. “We thought that we’d invested well in the squad during the summer.

“In terms of the conversations we have had with Marcus so far we are all on the same page.

“It’s an easy thing to say we are going to spend lots of money and refresh a whole squad but we have some really good players here who we are confident with Marcus coming in will produce a bit of confidence to take them forward.

“The first priority is to get them playing, so there is no thoughts of radical change at this point, it is about getting behind what we have here and now.”