If I’m being honest, I don’t very much care for derby day.

Butterflies in my stomach and the utter dread at the prospect of seeing jubilation in the Wrexham end meant I could barely watch when I was attending as a Chester FC supporter.

Now, covering the football I love for a living, I expected to find it a wholly different affair. But it isn’t.

I still have that dread, and this evening is no exception.

I am always loathe to be too positive heading into a derby clash for the fear of disappointment. And although I don’t directly work with Wrexham fans in my office, the rise of social media and potential for gloating makes the prospect of defeat just as unbearable.

Had this fixture been earlier in the season then I would have held out little hope, and with pretty good reason.

That FA Cup defeat to Kidderminster Harriers last month seems a long time ago, although the memories of that display and the scenes at the end may be hard to erase in the short term.

But credit where credit is due.

Rather than a quick reaction to that loss that maybe would have papered over the cracks, such as the win over Maidenhead United in Marcus Bignot’s first game in charge, the response has been one of gradual improvement. It’s the only way this football club was going to move forward.

While the form guide may read win, lose and draw from the past three games, the performances have been far ahead of most this season and they have been done in succession.

The fightback at Eastleigh showed a resolve and strength of character that had been absent. It was vital heading into a game like tonight.

Wrexham will come into the contest as favourites owing to their lofty position in the league and miserly defence. But the Blues side that will take on their cross-border foes this evening will be ready for what is to come - you can bank on Bignot making sure of that.

Damn it! Now I feel an element of positivity again!

The end of the ‘bubble’ and the biggest derby crowd for three years under the floodlights and the glare of the television cameras means this has all the ingredients to be a cracker. So 0-0 then, yeah?

Bignot talked about the need to make sure Wrexham don’t try and make this a home game during the week. That simply can’t happen.

Players feed off an environment like tonight and some of those who may not have hit the heights so far this evening have the chance to etch their names into Chester folklore.

For the first time in a long time it feels like a derby again - like it is something to be cherished.

It’s important that passion doesn’t spill over, but we already know that.

St Milner’s Day, Ben Heneghan’s late winner - here’s hoping we have another memorable evening to add to the 2020 edition of ‘On the Borderline’.

I’m still nervous.