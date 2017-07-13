Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The fixtures have been released and pre-season is well underway.

In little over three weeks time Chester FC and their Vanarama National League rivals will be getting down to business for what promises to be an exciting campaign, particularly now there are an extra two play-off spots to aim for.

We've seen the comings and goings with players around the league but now it's time to switch our attention on to what the players will be wearing next season.

Now Forest Green Rovers have left us for the Football League we can rejoice in the fact that our eyes can have a little rest from the luminous green kit that they had adopted. Seriously, why so bright?

Some teams have changed, some have remained the same. Here's how we have rated them.

AFC FYLDE

I like white kits, always have. This is a decent effort, although it is basically a white Adidas training top. 6/10

ALDERSHOT TOWN

(Image: Steve Porter)

I'll level with you, this is the only Aldershot image from pre-season I could source. Flip the colours round here to a red shirt, blue shorts and red socks and imagine you'd pretty much have it. 5/10

BARROW

These are nice kits, no doubt. The athletic lads who play football for a living will no doubt make them look good. Big Brian on the terraces, though, won't look so good. 7/10

BOREHAM WOOD

They have retained the status quo from last season. It's alright, although it bears the resemblance of an arm in a sling (I said that last year). 5/10

BROMLEY

It's OK, just a bit, well, meh. Seen better, seen worse. They do a nice bacon butty at Bromley so that bumps this up one. 6/10

CHESTER FC

I'm not biased. Why mess about with a good thing? It was superb last year and it's superb this year. Blue and white stripes, the glorious club crest, gets a ten from Len. 10/10

DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE

I don't like blue and red kits. I don't like halves. I don't like Sondico shirts. I don't like this. 4/10

DOVER

This is a decent effort to be fair. Like the white and grey combination and Nike shirts are always decent. Colour of the sponsor sets it off well. 7/10

EASTLEIGH

Think the Spitfires might be keeping this one for another season. It's alright. It's blue so that's always a plus. 6/10

EBBSFLEET UNITED

I'm averse to red and white kits, sorry lads. These aren't a bad effort design wise, though. Pretty much just Macron doing Arsenal kits. 6/10

GATESHEAD

Looks like they might be keeping last season's effort if the pictures from their friendly are anything to go by. White Sondico shirt with black trim. Available at all Sports Direct outlets next to the Donnay socks and Sondico footballs. 3/10

GUISELEY AFC

Believed there was going to be a change of kit for the Lions next year, although not sure it this is the case here. Not a big fan of the kit itself but any charitable organisation on a shirt is to be applauded. 7/10

FC HALIFAX TOWN

Bulk Adidas stock right here. It's ok but lacks any panache or originality. 5/10

HARTLEPOOL UNITED

Right, Hartlepool, lets gets something straight. CHESTER FC are the kings of the blue and white stripes in this league, yeah! Jog on! To be fair this is good, although I'm not a fan of the rounded collar. 8/10

LEYTON ORIENT

From the look of this picture it seems very close to last season's Orient effort. Fairly clean Nike effort. 6/10

MACCLESFIELD TOWN

Oh Lloydy, what have they made you do? The annual three in a bed photo was wheeled out once more owing to Macc's sponsors, but these are nice efforts. I loved last years and this one isn't quite on that level but the Umbro design is nice. 8/10

MAIDENHEAD UNITED

It may appear basic but I love this. A proper football shirt that harks back to the halcyon days when the local newspaper was a regular feature on the front of a shirt (South Wales Echo for Swansea City etc). I also love how busy the badge is and how needlessly large it is. Bravo Maidenhead, I like you. 9/10

MAIDSTONE UNITED

These are alright. Maidstone add a bit of colour to the league and this is better than last year's wasp sleeve effort. Not bad. 6/10

SOLIHULL MOORS

Appears Moors have gone for their effort from last year again. Let's be honest, it's horrid. 3/10

SUTTON UNITED

(Image: Tim Harley-Easthope)

This is last season's effort but with a different sponsor. Nothing too much wrong with it apart from the sponsor font used on the front wouldn't look out of place on your local under 9s kit from 1992. 5/10

TORQUAY UNITED

I like these. The home shirt is bright and simple, the blue away shirt is very Arsenal and the white one, well, that's just Dover's home shirt isn't it? 8/10

TRANMERE ROVERS

Pretty much the same as every Tranmere kit ever made. 6/10

WOKING

Looks like they could be keeping the same as last year. Red and white halves? Check. Calor Gas? Check. 5/10

WREXHAM AFC

Given Connah's Quay Nomads now have a claim to having a richer European history than Wrexham it appears the Dragons have pretty much just used their kit from last season and made it look worse. 3/10