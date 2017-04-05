Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's one of Chester FC 's key aims for the near future.

But one of their Vanarama National League rivals have already achieved it.

Aldershot Town today announced they will move to 52-week contracts at the end of the current campaign.

The Shots, like Chester and a number of other clubs in the non-league top flight, currently offer their players 44-week contracts, running from July until the end of April.

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

But, with manager Gary Waddock determined to keep hold of the bulk of the squad that has taken the club into the play-offs, Aldershot have taken the decision to hand out year-long deals.

Shots chairman Shahid Azeem said: "Clearly we're punching above our weight, but Gary has built a fantastic team, and we need to retain their services to keep the nucleus of the squad for next season.

"Players still have bills and mortgages to pay during the summer and it's important that they have something which is sustainable, so the board have given Gary the funds to sign these players earlier. These are funds that we have not budgeted for but it is something that the whole board is 100% committed to achieving.

"Our new directors have brought both new investment and new skill sets into the club, and we are constantly looking for further investment that is right for the club.

"The fans have been fantastic this year, and throughout my time here, and we need them to keep coming through the turnstiles and renewing their season tickets, as well as supporting our 'Cash For Shots' and 'Boost the Budget' initiatives.

“Every little helps, but the most important thing is their vocal support. This season has been an amazing experience so far, and the fans have played a huge part in that."

Shots boss Waddock, whose side have lost 2-0 and drew 0-0 with the Blues this season, added: "We're just starting a long-term project here and we don't want to dismantle it season after season. We have to have continuity and it would be a shame if that came to a halt during the summer.

"The players love playing here and they love the atmosphere created by our supporters. They have played a massive part throughout the season, and we all thank them for that, but they can also play a massive part going forward through the summer.

"We're in a good place but we want to build sustainable success. We want this journey to be a long one, not short. Continuity can help that, and we will be successful if we stick together."

(Photo: Chester FC)

In an interview with The Chronicle in November last year, Chester chief executive Mark Maguire admitted tying the club's players to 52-week contracts was a step he wanted it to make.

Maguire said: "I think it would be reckless of me to try and put timescales on things but what I would prefer to do is take a practical, hard look at it.

"At the moment we have our players on 44-week contracts and the first thing we have to try and achieve is to get them on 52-week contracts. I have to fund that through commercial activities. That has to be the first thing because we can then engage people on extended contracts.

"Stage two is to get them in for four days a week training and then five days a week training, and then we are full-time. It is about me identifying the resources that are required to do that. I have already spoken to the gaffer (Jon McCarthy) about it and that is what we agree should be the priority."