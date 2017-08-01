Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC fans will be able to watch highlights of the Blues exploits home and away this season after the Vanarama National League announced a new highlights package.

The Blues start their season at Solihull Moors on Saturday (3pm) and the league have confirmed that highlights from the National League, National League North and National League South will be available to watch on their website every Sunday, free of charge.

The highlights, produced in collaboration with Pitchero and Scout7, will include the best action from all of the divisions and will be available at www.thenationalleague.org.uk.

A statement read: "Fans can expect video highlights throughout the season as the Vanarama National League, Pitchero and Scout7 ramp up the leagues digital offering this year with the promise of more news and more video than ever before."

The National League Highlights Show on BT Sport is also set to return on Monday evenings for the new season while the channel will be screening a selection of live games throughout the season.

Chester fans will also have access to home highlights via the club's 'Chester FC TV' channel on the club website while The Chronicle will be keeping you updated daily with the latest news, views, videos and, soon, podcasts for you to download and listen at your leisure.

Welcome back, football, we've missed you!

The Chronicle will be live from Damson Park on Saturday to bring you all the action from Solihull Moors v Chester FC via our match blog and social media channels.