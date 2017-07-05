Hello and welcome to our live blog covering the announcement of the 2017/18 Vanarama National League fixtures.
The league will announce the full list of fixtures at 1pm but all clubs have now been informed as to what the fixture list looks like for the forthcoming campaign.
We'll bring you the fixtures and reaction as soon as they come in and also build up to the big event.
Here we go.
Key Events
Solihull Moors away
The Blues travel to Damson Park for their season opener.
Almost time!
20 minutes to go
We’ve received the fixtures ahead of their 1pm release. All will be revealed shortly.
Don't forget this later on!
Key cup dates
FA Cup fourth qualifying round - Saturday, October 14.
FA Cup first round - Saturday, November 4.
FA Cup second round - Saturday, December 2.
FA Cup third round - Saturday, January 6.
FA Trophy first round - Saturday, December 16.
FA Trophy second round - Saturday, January 13.
FA Trophy third round - Saturday, February 3.
FA Trophy fourth round - Saturday, February 24.
FA Trophy semi final (first leg) - Saturday, March 17.
FA Trophy semi final (second leg) - Saturday, March 24.
FA Trophy final - Sunday, May 20.
Tick tock
When does the season start?
This is something that we can confirm prior to 1pm, thankfully. The Vanarama National League 2017/18 campaign begins on Saturday, August 5.
A home start is a popular choice
A packed festive schedule
Blues players and supporters better brace themselves for a packed festive schedule.
As there is set to be up to five games in the space of two weeks over the Christmas and New Year period.
There are definitely league fixtures scheduled for Saturday, December 23, Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26), Saturday, December 30 and New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1).
And, should Chester progress to the third round for the first time since the club reformed, they will be in FA Cup action on Saturday, January 6.
If not, they are likely to be in league combat on the same day.
It’s in stark contrast to last season when Jon McCarthy’s men played just two games over the festive period and one on the first weekend after New Year.
Who do you fancy?
A home game? A long away day in the sunshine? A local trip?
Wherever the Blues begin, a good start to this season is imperative.
Hope it's better than last year
Last year Chester started their campaign with a 3-0 loss at Gateshead.
On a hot day at the International Stadium, the Blues were undone by the Heed in the second half and were second best for long periods.
The day is finally here!
It’s been a long summer but football is back on the agenda once again and today we learn who Chester FC will face in the 2017/18 Vanarama National League season and when.
Last season ended on a sour note with a miserable run of form, but some shrewd summer business has seen an air of positivity return to the Blues and season ticket sales look set to surpass the 1,100 mark in the very near future.
Chester, along with the rest of the league, have already been able to cast their eyes over the fixture list but fans will have to wait a little while longer with the announcement set for 1pm.