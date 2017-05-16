Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen isn’t fronting a takeover bid for Chester FC .

Rumours had been circulating the internet over the past week that a consortium interested in taking over the fan-owned football club had approached the City Fans United board, with Cestrian Owen’s name linked.

But, in a statement to the Chronicle, the CFU have denied that any such approach was ever made and reaffirmed their commitment to the fan-owned model.

“As there has been a number of formal enquiries to the club regarding a chatroom post alleging a takeover of the club, the board of City Fans United can categorically state that we have not been approached by any party interested in a takeover of our club,” said acting CFU chairman Jonny Hughes.

“The board, as always, remain fully committed to fan ownership and safeguarding the vision that ensured football returned to the city of Chester.”

Chester-born Owen has ties with the Blues and his father Terry made over 170 appearances for Chester between 1972 and 1977 and was part of their famous run to the League Cup semi-final in the 1974-75 season.

Owen has been back at the Deva Stadium in recent seasons and was a co-commentator for BT Sport’s live coverage when the Blues snatched a famous last-gasp 2-1 win over Wrexham in September 2014.