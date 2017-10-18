Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot cast his eye over a number of trialists on Tuesday afternoon as his Chester FC side defeated a strong Salford City 2-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

A stunning 30-yard strike from Nyal Bell and an effort from a trialist right back accounted for the goals in the victory over the National League North promotion challengers, who fielded plenty of first-teamers, including the likes of Lois Maynard and Jack Redshaw.

Along with a trialist right back Bignot also cast his eye over a trialist centre back while there were run outs for loanee Offrande Zanzala and fringe players Jordan Chapell, Liam Davies and Wade Joyce.

Of those to impress, though were academy graduates James Jones and Tom Crawford.

Chester host Boreham Wood on Saturday (3pm) in the National League but must do without the services of right back Andy Halls after he picked up his fifth booking of the season in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round defeat to Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday.