Marcus Bignot has held up Andy Halls as an example to the players waiting for their chance to break into his Chester FC team.

Halls lost his place in the side after he picked up his fifth booking of the season in the FA Cup humbling at Kidderminster Harriers.

And when the right-back returned from suspension he had to settle for a place on the bench given the form of new signing Reece Hall-Johnson.

But Halls was handed a chance in an unfamiliar defensive central midfield role in Saturday’s trip to Maidstone United.

And he produced what was largely recognised as his best performance since his summer switch from Macclesfield Town.

Halls is now likely to keep his place for tomorrow’s rearranged trip to Eastleigh.

And Bignot said: “Sometimes systems are forced upon you because of injuries and suspensions and we’re certainly going to be tested over these next couple of months because there will be more of them.

“So what we will be doing is looking into the squad in terms of people coming in. Andy Halls, for example, got suspended and then lost his place to Reece Hall-Johnson, who has come in and done really well, but he found an opportunity somewhere else on the pitch and did really well.

“That’s the example for the other players who are out of the side at the moment but who will certainly be called upon in the coming weeks.

“I’m sure you’d agree that it was Andy’s best game for Chester, so it was a massive plus for us. We had to change the shape and tweak the system because of personnel but we did that because that’s the work we do on the training ground. It’s clear the players are taking the information on board.

“Andy Halls has trained properly and conducted himself well while he was suspended and while he was on the bench and I feel he has got the rewards because of that.

“Credit to him and, as I say, he’s an example to the rest of the squad.”