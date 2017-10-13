Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot is hoping his Chester FC side will become this year’s FA Cup fairytale.

The Blues travel to Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday in the fourth qualifying round aiming to secure their place in the first round proper of the competition for the first time since 2014.

Aside from a run to the second round and forcing a replay in 2014/15, the FA Cup hasn’t brought much in the way of joy for Chester in recent years.

And Bignot also claims it is a competition that has not been especially kind to him, but believes the performances of Sutton United and Lincoln City last year should act as extra motivation for the players.

When asked if he had fond memories of the FA Cup, Bignot said: “No, not really.

“The team I support (Birmingham City) has never done well in it. From a personal point of view I think I got celebration of the round once for Telford, it was a stupid ridiculous celebration but I think it got on Match of the Day. It was called the ‘headless chicken’ routine.

“But there is always a story to be told in the FA Cup and for someone it will be their time to tell their story, and let’s hope it’s ours.”

Bignot spent a season at Kidderminster during 1996/97 before sealing a move to the Football League with Crewe Alexandra.

And he returns to Harriers, who sit in 12th in the National League North, this weekend knowing plenty about the opposition and is hoping his squad can take the positives from the 0-0 draw with Tranmere Rovers last Saturday into the clash.

“I know a lot about them,” he said:

“I work closely with Colin Gordon (Harriers chairman) in terms of helping him set up a football academy in the Midlands and I have watched them quite a few times.

“It will be nice going back and will be the first time going back managing.

“I certainly expect to be on the ball more, but Kidderminster are a footballing team as well and it will only add to the spectacle it brings.

“The challenge to the players will be to win by any means necessary. Of course we want to dominate on the ball but if we can’t then we have got to make sure we find ways of winning in different ways.

“For me we go into every game as favourites as far as I’m concerned. That’s our approach and I don’t really look into form, it’s that game on that day and we have got to get that consistency.

“The players have understood what is required and I’m looking forward to seeing that replicated on Saturday.”