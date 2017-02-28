Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young local footballer has completed a dream move to Manchester United after a successful six-week trial with the Premier League giants.

Gap Connah's Quay attacker Levent Gundogan was spotted by Reds scouts after scoring four goals while playing for a North Wales development squad in a friendly at Carrington at the start of the year.

The under-14s star was handed a trial on the back of the stunning performance and has now been handed a full-time contract with United's famed Academy.

Nomads director of football Jay Catton, who oversees all aspects of the Welsh Premier League club's thriving academy, said: "He's a very gifted player who is comfortable up front or in attacking midfield.

"Levent's attitude and commitment to training and the club have been first-class and we wish him all the best during his time at Manchester United.

"Levent is a great example of the pathway for players in the FAW Academy system and the opportunities that are available to players to move to a higher level."

(Photo: Nik Mesney/NCM Media)

Gundogan joined Nomads two years ago and has since become an ever present for their U14s academy side.

Catton, who also acts as the club's first-team assistant manager, continued: "Special mention goes to coaches Iain Bennett and Anthony Weaver who have worked specifically with Levent over the last two years as well as Danny Mapp Jones last season.

"All were pivotal in changing Levent's role to a forward from midfield, which has reaped rewards now for the player.

"A huge well done again to Levent, from all at Gap Connah's Quay Nomads Football Club."

Gundogan becomes the 29th Nomads academy player to be signed a professional club in the last seven years.

That is a statistic that is unbeaten at present by any other academy in Wales.