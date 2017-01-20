Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Excited, Chester FC fans? Nervous? Both?

But before we continue our build-up to tomorrow's cross-border derby, let's have a look at some of the other issues Jon McCarthy addressed at his pre-Wrexham press conference.

Macca praises board...

It was the first press conference Macca had conducted since Theo Vassell returned on loan from Walsall until the end of the season .

An already tight budget had been made even tighter by the improved terms offered to help bring Ryan Lloyd back to the club and out of the clutches of Steve Burr's Southport .

Little wonder, then, the Blues boss was pleased as punch a little extra had been found by chief executive Mark Maguire and Co.

McCarthy said: "I'm really delighted the board have backed me on that (Vassell).

"We've had a couple of challenges, not about bringing anything extra in, but threatening what we've had this season, in terms of Ryan Lloyd and Theo Vassell.

"And, when it mattered and when it counted, the board have made sure those two players have come back.

"It was important to me and it was important to the group. The two lads have done great for us and I think Theo is ready to kick on again.

"The board have backed me and I'm delighted."

... and then promptly ignores their calls

But Macca would quite happily not speak to the board again until the clock strikes midnight on Tuesday, January 31.

As he knows, with Football League clubs sniffing around Sam Hughes and James Alabi , his dream of having the same squad come the end of the transfer window has not been achieved yet.

McCarthy said: "We've done Vassell and we've done Lloyd so it's quiet now and that's how I want it.

"I'm just getting my head down and ignoring any numbers on my phone I don't recognise and if I do recognise them, and I think they will be calling after one of my players, I'd ignore them.

"I'm just answering the phone to my wife, the kids, my mum, my dad and you three (reporters)!

"I don't want to see or hear from Mark Maguire, my chief executive, until the end of January, as otherwise that will mean we've had an approach.

"He's a nice fella, and I like him, but every time he comes through that door I'll be thinking it'll be something about that!

"I want to come out with I have got, because I like what I've got, and I think we can have some success with what I've got."

Derby build-up

As promised, here's what we've been writing about today ahead of the big one versus that club with the massive flloodlights.

John Rooney is sure to receive a hot reception after swapping the blue of Chester for the red of the Dragons in the summer.

But McCarthy, who will no doubt be wary of firing Rooney up even more, has gone on the charm offensive.

Good governance

It was the Vanarama National League's EGM in Telford yesterday and after it finished the non-league top-flight's official Twitter account, @TheNationalLge , tweeted out a couple of snippets, the most interesting of which were...

and partcularly...

Bad owners

Chester fans know only too well the damage which can be done by owners who, despite claims to the contrary, do not have the club at heart.

Blues supporters, then, will have sympathy with their counterparts from Leyton Orient, who have watched their side slide toward the bottom of League Two under the 'colourful' ownership of Francesco Becchetti.

Orient released a statement earlier today, through their chief executive Alessandro Angelieri.