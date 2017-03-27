Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What a difference a win makes.

The doom and gloom that had surrounded Chester FC in recent weeks after a poor run of form was lifted on Saturday afternoon as Elliott Durrell fired home an 88th minute winner to earn the Blues a 1-0 success at Bromley .

Any lingering worries about relegation have surely now been eased after the success at Hayes Lane and confidence visibly returned to the Blues players come the final whistle.

While the game itself wasn’t the most enthralling of spectacles, a clean sheet and three points was the result of a job well done in tricky conditions.

Here’s how the players rated.

Alex Lynch - 8/10 STAR MAN

This lad’s a real find. He was vocal and remained focused in a swirling wind. Made some key stops, not least a stunning one-handed tip to deny Louis Dennis what seemed a certain goal.

Ryan Astles - 7/10

Much more like his usual, uncompromising self. Won his headers and was rarely caught out. A strong performance from the big man.

Sam Hughes - 7/10

Managed to get to grips with the conditions after a couple of early wobbles, Hughes grew into the game and was imposing throughout.

Johnny Hunt - 6/10

Taken off at the break as the Blues changed their shape but was fairly solid until then in a first half where chances were at a premium.

Theo Vassell - 7/10

Some positive forays forward, the Blues do look more assured at the back when he is in the right back slot.

Tom Shaw - 6/10

Grew into the game in the second half and, wearing the captain’s armband, marshalled his troops well.

Lucas Dawson - 6/10

Picked up an early booking and was sacrificed at the break as a precaution. The poor surface didn’t lend itself to his style.

Ryan Lloyd - 6/10

Plenty of energy and help to press the ball in the second half to limit Bromley’s movement.

Elliott Durrell - 7/10

Had his opportunities limited for periods but effective when he was on the ball. Great strike to seal the points.

James Alabi - 6/10

The conditions didn’t help and didn’t see the ball into his feet enough. Unlucky not to double the lead late on.

Kane Richards - 7/10

A lot of criticism in recent weeks, he needed this display. Gave the Bromley defence problems with his pace and forced his way behind on more than one occasion. Much better.

Substitutes

Blaine Hudson (on for Johnny Hunt - 46 minutes) - 6/10

Caught out moments after coming on when Bromley went close but he composed himself and was solid in the second period.

Evan Horwood (on for Lucas Dawson - 46 minutes) - 7/10

His arrival at the break aided Chester going forward and gave them more shape. Went close with a half volley.

Wade Joyce (on for Sam Hughes - 81 minutes) 6/10

Did his job in breaking up play and pressing the home side for the final 10 minutes.

Other ratings

Referee: Dean Treleaven - 6/10

Some soft bookings in the first half that affected things, he improved after the break and kept his cards in his pocket and let the game flow a little more.

Atmosphere - 7/10

The Blues fans travelled in healthy numbers and made themselves heard. Great to see their support rewarded with a big three points, especially with the way the game was won.