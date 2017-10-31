Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Having been the hero last week for Chester FC after netting a 94th-minute winner, Lucas Dawson says it was tough to be on the receiving end.

After the elation of the win over Barrow last week, where Dawson's goal sparked joyous scenes at the Swansway Chester Stadium, the Blues were on the receiving end of late agony at Maidstone United on Saturday as they went down 1-0 in Kent.

Four minutes into seven minutes of added time at the Gallagher Stadium saw Alex Finney smash home the decisive goal for the home side and send Chester tumbling back into the National League relegation zone.

It was tough on a Blues side who looked to have done enough to at least earn a share of the spoils.

"It was the total opposite, conceding in the last few minutes," said Dawson.

"I thought the lads gave it a real good go but it was just one of those things and it was obviously very disappointing. I thought we were solid throughout the game and we did have a few chances, and I had a few chances myself which I should have taken.

"It's always difficult losing a game but at least it's a good performance and we have something to go off. Hopefully we can carry that through (to Eastleigh on Saturday) and get a better result than today.

Dawson has been a focal point of the Chester midfield since the arrival of manager Marcus Bignot to the club.

The 23-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent penned a one-year deal with the Blues in the summer having played for little more than expenses for the remaining months of last season, and he is enjoying the transition that has been made to full-time training.

He said: "It's been good. The more training we get the better we get as a team and the more we will progress and get up that table. I'm really enjoying it (being full-time) and the training has been top drawer. We can only keep improving."

Chester travel to Eastleigh on Saturday (3pm) for the rearranged game with the Spitfires at the Silverlake Stadium.